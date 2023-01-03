The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks will host No. 20 Missouri for a ranked matchup in the Hogs' SEC home opener on Wednesday night, and it will be arguably Arkansas' toughest test of the season so far.

Missouri is coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents — Illinois and Kentucky — and the Tigers have just one loss on the season, a 95-67 beatdown against Kansas on Dec. 10.

"They’re a team that looks like they’re having fun together, and they’re really healthy," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday. "I don’t see an injury on their team. They’ve got a returner whose a star in Kobe Brown, who's an All-League player. They did a great job in the portal."

First year head coach Dennis Gates brought in seven transfers, five of which have carved out significant roles thus far. The transfers have benefitted the Tigers greatly, but senior Kobe Brown continues to be a standout for Missouri.

"I think he’s elevated his game, which you want," Musselman said. "He scored 61 points, when you look at who he scored them against — Illinois and Kentucky — two really good teams, two physical teams, two teams with size. But he can score the ball from 3-point land, he can score the ball off the bounce. They’re running him handling the ball as a pick-and-roll player, which is a new dimension to his game.

"To have a 4-man or if they go small ball and he plays 5, to have that guy be a ball handler in an angle/elbow pick-and-roll, there’s a lot of different things that … he’s a movable piece that you can put in scoring positions in different spots on the court."

Wednesday's matchup will be just the third ranked opponent Arkansas has faced this season — No. 10 Creighton and No. 17 San Diego State at the Maui Invitational. The contest will be the first of a three-game stretch against ranked opponents for the Hogs.

Here's a closer look into Missouri's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Wednesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network: