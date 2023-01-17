The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4) will look to take down the Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3) for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet on the hardwood Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Both teams are in the midst of a losing streak, as the Hogs have lost three straight — all by double-digits to Auburn, Alabama and Vanderbilt — and the Tigers have been defeated in their last two contests at Florida and at Texas A&M.

While the Razorbacks beat Missouri 74-68 in Fayetteville the last time the teams met, head coach Eric Musselman said the second time around is a completely new challenge.

"You can't go into a game with the same game plan," Musselman said. "I mean, we were down by 17 points in that game. So the way that we went into that game cannot be the way that we start this game. So I think both teams will make adjustments. Players on both rosters will have the film and study different things from an offensive and defensive standpoint and come away with something different."

Arkansas trailed the Tigers by 17 in the first half, as Musselman mentioned, but a 47-point showing in the second half — highlighted by 21 second half points from Ricky Council IV — powered the Hogs to victory.

Musselman's squad benefited from a breakout performance from freshman Joseph Pinion, who scored a season-high 13 points, and a lockdown defensive showing against Missouri star Kobe Brown. Though Musselman-coached teams have had Brown's number, he's still a very talented player that can strike in many ways.

"Kobe Brown is an all-league player," Musselman said. "He's trying to make a statement every game. He can make threes. He can beat people off the dribble-drive. We already know he's going to be ready to play, as is their whole team. They're a competitive team and they play hard."

After playing three games on the road in hostile environments to start conference play, Musselman's team is starting to feel more comfortable playing away from home.

"You gain confidence by playing good for 40 minutes," Musselman said. "You gain confidence by winning a game. So certainly our mindset going into the game has to be that we’re going to play in front of a crowd, we’re going to play against a really well-coached team and we’re going to play against a team that’s very confident in their own building."

Here's a closer look into Missouri's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Wednesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network: