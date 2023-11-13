The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville Monday night.

Led by 11th-year head coach Jeff Jones, the Monarchs finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-12 (11-7 Sun Belt) record.

Heading into the season, the Bulldogs were selected to finish third in the Sun Belt by the league's media. Old Dominion had one player selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Chaunce Jenkins, who was placed on the All-Sun Belt First Team.

After starting their season off with a 71-57 win over VA Wesleyan, the Monarchs dropped their most recent matchup to Ball State, 73-68. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Old Dominion following the Hogs' win over Gardner-Webb.

"(Tyrone) Williams from Oregon is a really good player," Musselman said. "Like I said, they have an all-league guard that’s really good. They play small. They play really fast. Transition defense is going to be really, really important. Moving the ball as quick as possible will be extremely important. Keeping the dribble-drive in front of us is going to be the key to the game. We can’t give up dribble-drive, straight-line drives because they are really good attackers off the bounce."

Here's a closer look into Old Dominion's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Monday's game, which is set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus: