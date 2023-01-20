The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5) are desperately searching for a conference win, and their opponent on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9, 1-5), will be trying to build off their first victory in SEC play.

While the Razorbacks will be looking to end a four-game losing streak, the Rebels will be trying to replicate what they did Wednesday in a 70-58 win at South Carolina.

Ole Miss is led by 5th-year head coach Kermit Davis, who has a 73-70 record during his time in Oxford, Mississippi. Though Arkansas has won eight of the last 10 against the Rebels, this year's matchup is not shaping up to be a cakewalk for the Hogs.

Ole Miss is a favorable matchup for the Hogs, as the Rebels struggle to score the ball and they slow the pace of the game down. Ole Miss took down a lousy South Carolina team Wednesday, and Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is not overlooking the Rebels.

"I give Kermit’s team a lot of credit," Musselman said. "They won a game on the road at South Carolina. They really competed. He’ll change up defenses, they’ll play some 1-3-1, they’ll play some man. Kermit’s teams always play extremely hard, so they’ll compete and I’m sure they’re feeling good coming off of a win and especially coming off of a road win."

Freshman guard Anthony Black said returning home to Fayetteville for a game inside Bud Walton Arena will be nice, but a win would be nicer.

"It’s good, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to win," Black said Wednesday night after the loss at Missouri. "Away, home, we’ve got to figure out a way to win. These next couple, like you said, three home games, we’ve got to win them all if we’re trying to do what we’re trying to do. We’ve got to just start winning."

Here's a closer look into Ole Miss' stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2: