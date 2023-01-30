Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) will get a chance to get back on track at home against Texas A&M (15-6, 7-1 SEC) Tuesday in a big-time conference matchup for both teams at Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggies are 9-1 over their last 10 games, and they are currently tied with No. 2 Tennessee for the second best conference play record in the SEC. Texas A&M was victorious in its last two matchups, which were wins at then-No.15 Auburn and against Vanderbilt at home.

On the other hand, Arkansas will be trying to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 67-64 loss at the Baylor Bears. Head coach Eric Musselman was pleased with his team's effort at Baylor, it just wasn't the outcome he was looking for.

"Should our fanbase like not winning games? Absolutely no," Musselman said after the Baylor game. "But I do feel that the respect for how hard and undermanned team is playing. A team that’s banged up continues to fight and scrap and I’m really proud of how hard our team has played, especially of late."

Musselman mentioned after the Baylor game that the Hogs had a few players who are "banged up", including Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, Davonte Davis and Makhel Mitchell. On top of all that, they are already without two star players in Nick Smith Jr. (knee) and Trevon Brazile (torn ACL).

The season moves on, though, and Texas A&M is the next opponent on Arkansas' grueling schedule. The Aggies are a veteran team that continues to win games.

"You look at what they did last year to end the season, they’re a pretty difficult matchup for everybody the way they won toward the end of the year," Musselman said. "I think they have a veteran team. They really know their roles, they play their roles."

Things begin with guard Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging a team-high 14.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals.

"Taylor is a guy that can make threes, he’s got really good quickness," Musselman said.

Guard Tyrece Radford and forwards Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble are also tough matchups for anyone.

"Radford is a matchup problem for everybody in the SEC, not just us," Musselman said. "He can play the 2, 3, 4. Marble is a guy inside and can make mid-range shots. And then Coleman is a guy that plays extremely hard, so two big, physical guys that offensive rebound at a high rate."

The short turnaround for the Hogs doesn't help given the fact that significant contributors are less than 100%. Musselman said his group will just need to continue to fight like they have been.

"When you’re down two guys, whether it’s a short turnaround or a long turnaround, you’re banged up, I don’t know how much we can do between (Saturday) and Tuesday in practice," Musselman said. "But I know that these guys are going to fight through injuries and show great toughness and grit. That’s what they’ve been doing and they’ll continue to do that, these guys that are in uniform right now."

Here's a closer look into Texas A&M's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Tuesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2: