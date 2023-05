Just over 22 months ago, the Mississippi State Bulldogs stood atop the college baseball world, dogpiling on the pitcher’s mound in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Diamond Dawgs have not been the same since their first and only national title, missing the 12-team Southeastern Conference Tournament last year and limping their way to a 6-15 league record through seven weeks in 2023.

All that means for Arkansas (33-12, 14-7 SEC) is a desperate opponent this weekend at Dudy Noble Field.