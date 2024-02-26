The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) are looking to extend their winning streak to three as they prepare to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC) on Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Led by fifth-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores has lost three straight games to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Arkansas is 29-14 all-time against Vanderbilt, which includes a 7-3 mark in the two programs' last 10 games.

"Vanderbilt, two guards — (Ezra) Manjon’s is really good, Lawrence is a guy that can really score the ball and has got good length," head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday. "Transfer from Notre Dame has done a good job for them. Like I said, I’ll really dive into their… I watched the Florida game just now before I came in here and before I did radio. But I’ve got a lot of time with no distractions."

Leading the Commodores is senior guard Ezra Manjon. The 6-foot, 170-pound California native is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Stopping Manjon is pivotal for the Hogs to continue their winning streak.

"It feels good," guard Davonte Davis said on Saturday. "It always feels good to be on a winning streak. Like I said, me being able to be with this team and being able to contribute to help sweep two teams in a row is amazing."

KenPom ranks Vanderbilt 202nd overall nationally and the Commodores are also 347th in effective field goal percentage (45.0) through 27 games.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Vanderbilt's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineup for the Commodores and more ahead of Tuesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network: