Scouting Texas A&M: Aggies' roster, rankings, stat comparison
The first SEC game of the Eric Musselman era is Saturday, as Arkansas welcomes Texas A&M to Bud Walton Arena to open conference play.
Before the 6 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Aggies.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup
(NOTE: Texas A&M has started nine different players at least twice and used eight different starting lineup combinations through 11 games. This projection is based on the Aggies' last game.)
#0 - G Jay Jay Chandler - Jr., 6-4, 180
Stats: 23.5 min., 8.0 pts. (35.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT%, 73.7 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.8 ast., 1.0 stl.
#1 - G/F Savion Flagg - Jr., 6-7, 223
Stats: 31.1 min., 11.3 pts. (43.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.3 stl.
#5 - F Emanuel Miller - Fr., 6-7, 213
Stats: 21.2 min., 4.5 pts. (43.8 FG%), 6.0 reb.
#20 - G Andre Gordon - Fr., 6-2, 185
Stats: 23.3 min., 6.0 pts. (30.9 FG%), 2.3 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.0 stl.
#32 - F Josh Nebo - Sr., 6-9, 245
Stats: 27.9 min., 11.4 pts. (67.2 FG%), 7.2 reb., 3.0 blk.
Texas A&M's Bench
#3 - G Quenton Jackson - Jr., 6-5, 171
Stats: 22.8 min., 6.5 pts. (30.4 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 3.1 reb., 1.7 ast.
#11 - G Wendell Mitchell - Sr., 6-3, 185
Stats: 25.2 min., 7.1 pts. (25.8 FG%, 69.0 FT%), 3.0 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.2 stl.
#12 - G Mark French - Sr., 5-8, 162
Stats: 15.2 min., 2.2 pts. (24.1 FG%), 1.0 reb., 1.1 ast.
Ranking Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas
~NET: No. 196 | No. 24
~KenPom: No. 168 | No. 32
~ESPN BPI: No. 215 | No. 36
~Sagarin: No. 152 | No. 32
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Texas A&M (NCAA rank)
|Arkansas (NCAA rank)
|
Points/game
|
57.7 (344th)
|
74.8 (t-117th)
|
FG%
|
38.1% (340th)
|
44.6% (145th)
|
3PT%
|
23.5% (350th)
|
30.6% (287th)
|
FT%
|
67.0% (264th)
|
74.5% (60th)
|
Rebound margin
|
-1.3 (251st)
|
-2.4 (t-278th)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.73 (321st)
|
0.96 (194th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.00 (t-143rd)
|
9.67 (19th)
|
Blocks/game
|
3.82 (109th)
|
5.17 (27th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
60.8 (30th)
|
59.8 (17th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
38.6% (37th)
|
38.6% (34th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
28.6% (t-32nd)
|
21.9% (1st)