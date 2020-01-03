News More News
Scouting Texas A&M: Aggies' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Josh Nebo has been Texas A&M's best player so far this season.
Josh Nebo has been Texas A&M's best player so far this season. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
The first SEC game of the Eric Musselman era is Saturday, as Arkansas welcomes Texas A&M to Bud Walton Arena to open conference play.

Before the 6 p.m. CT tip on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Aggies.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup

(NOTE: Texas A&M has started nine different players at least twice and used eight different starting lineup combinations through 11 games. This projection is based on the Aggies' last game.)

#0 - G Jay Jay Chandler - Jr., 6-4, 180

Stats: 23.5 min., 8.0 pts. (35.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT%, 73.7 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.8 ast., 1.0 stl.

#1 - G/F Savion Flagg - Jr., 6-7, 223

Stats: 31.1 min., 11.3 pts. (43.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.3 stl.

#5 - F Emanuel Miller - Fr., 6-7, 213

Stats: 21.2 min., 4.5 pts. (43.8 FG%), 6.0 reb.

#20 - G Andre Gordon - Fr., 6-2, 185

Stats: 23.3 min., 6.0 pts. (30.9 FG%), 2.3 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.0 stl.

#32 - F Josh Nebo - Sr., 6-9, 245

Stats: 27.9 min., 11.4 pts. (67.2 FG%), 7.2 reb., 3.0 blk.

Texas A&M's Bench

#3 - G Quenton Jackson - Jr., 6-5, 171

Stats: 22.8 min., 6.5 pts. (30.4 FG%, 71.4 FT%), 3.1 reb., 1.7 ast.

#11 - G Wendell Mitchell - Sr., 6-3, 185

Stats: 25.2 min., 7.1 pts. (25.8 FG%, 69.0 FT%), 3.0 reb., 1.6 ast., 1.2 stl.

#12 - G Mark French - Sr., 5-8, 162

Stats: 15.2 min., 2.2 pts. (24.1 FG%), 1.0 reb., 1.1 ast.

Ranking Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas

~NET: No. 196 | No. 24

~KenPom: No. 168 | No. 32

~ESPN BPI: No. 215 | No. 36

~Sagarin: No. 152 | No. 32

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Texas AM Stat Comparison
Stat Texas A&amp;M (NCAA rank) Arkansas (NCAA rank)

Points/game

57.7 (344th)

74.8 (t-117th)

FG%

38.1% (340th)

44.6% (145th)

3PT%

23.5% (350th)

30.6% (287th)

FT%

67.0% (264th)

74.5% (60th)

Rebound margin

-1.3 (251st)

-2.4 (t-278th)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.73 (321st)

0.96 (194th)

Steals/game

7.00 (t-143rd)

9.67 (19th)

Blocks/game

3.82 (109th)

5.17 (27th)

Opp. points/game

60.8 (30th)

59.8 (17th)

Opp. FG%

38.6% (37th)

38.6% (34th)

Opp. 3PT%

28.6% (t-32nd)

21.9% (1st)
