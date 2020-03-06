Scouting Texas A&M: Aggies’ roster, rankings, stat comparison
The only thing standing between Arkansas (19-11, 7-10 SEC) and a 20-win regular season is a road game at Texas A&M (15-14, 9-8) on Saturday.
Before the 3:30 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Aggies, who the Razorbacks beat 69-59 in Fayetteville back on Jan. 4.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup
#1 - G/F Savion Flagg - Jr., 6-7, 223
Stats: 31.8 min., 10.6 pts. (41.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT%), 5.2 reb., 2.4 ast.
#5 - F Emanuel Miller - Fr., 6-7, 213
Stats: 24.3 min., 6.3 pts. (41.6 FG%), 6.2 reb.
#11 - G Wendell Mitchell - Sr., 6-3, 185
Stats: 27.4 min., 9.7 pts. (31.7 FG%, 28.2 3PT%, 75.9 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.4 stl.
#20 - G Andre Gordon - Fr., 6-2, 185
Stats: 24.1 min., 6.6 pts. (34.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT%, 73.1 FT%), 2.1 reb., 1.6 ast.
#32 - F Josh Nebo - Sr., 6-9, 245
Stats: 28.9 min., 12.2 pts. (67.0 FG%), 6.1 reb., 1.9 blk.
Texas A&M's Bench
#0 - G Jay Jay Chandler - Jr., 6-4, 180
Stats: 20.9 min., 6.1 pts. (32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT%, 78.9 FT%), 2.0 reb., 1.1 ast.
#3 - G Quenton Jackson - Jr., 6-5, 171
Stats: 23.5 min., 8.6 pts. (36.4 FG%, 24.7 3PT%, 75.7 FT%), 2.9 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.3 stl.
Rankings Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas
~NET: No. 113 | No. 43
~Ken Pom: No. 134 | No. 46
~ESPN BPI: No. 139 | No. 42
~Sagarin: No. 92 | No. 47
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
62.5 (337th)
|
75.7 (58th)
|
FG%
|
40.1% (332nd)
|
44.2% (148th)
|
3PT%
|
29.1% (336th)
|
32.5% (218th)
|
FT%
|
68.5% (263rd)
|
72.9% (107th)
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.97 (223rd)
|
-6.70 (342nd)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
0.79 (316th)
|
1.03 (140th)
|
Steals/game
|
6.45 (166th)
|
8.07 (33rd)
|
Blocks/game
|
2.90 (209th)
|
3.67 (112th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
65.0 (57th)
|
69.3 (172nd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
40.9% (64th)
|
42.8% (172nd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.3% (135th)
|
26.9% (1st)