Scouting Texas A&M: Aggies’ roster, rankings, stat comparison

Savion Flagg is in his third season with the Aggies.
Savion Flagg is in his third season with the Aggies. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

The only thing standing between Arkansas (19-11, 7-10 SEC) and a 20-win regular season is a road game at Texas A&M (15-14, 9-8) on Saturday.

Before the 3:30 p.m. CT tip, which will be televised on the SEC Network, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Aggies, who the Razorbacks beat 69-59 in Fayetteville back on Jan. 4.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup

#1 - G/F Savion Flagg - Jr., 6-7, 223

Stats: 31.8 min., 10.6 pts. (41.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT%), 5.2 reb., 2.4 ast.

#5 - F Emanuel Miller - Fr., 6-7, 213

Stats: 24.3 min., 6.3 pts. (41.6 FG%), 6.2 reb.

#11 - G Wendell Mitchell - Sr., 6-3, 185

Stats: 27.4 min., 9.7 pts. (31.7 FG%, 28.2 3PT%, 75.9 FT%), 2.7 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.4 stl.

#20 - G Andre Gordon - Fr., 6-2, 185

Stats: 24.1 min., 6.6 pts. (34.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT%, 73.1 FT%), 2.1 reb., 1.6 ast.

#32 - F Josh Nebo - Sr., 6-9, 245

Stats: 28.9 min., 12.2 pts. (67.0 FG%), 6.1 reb., 1.9 blk.

Texas A&M's Bench

#0 - G Jay Jay Chandler - Jr., 6-4, 180

Stats: 20.9 min., 6.1 pts. (32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT%, 78.9 FT%), 2.0 reb., 1.1 ast.

#3 - G Quenton Jackson - Jr., 6-5, 171

Stats: 23.5 min., 8.6 pts. (36.4 FG%, 24.7 3PT%, 75.7 FT%), 2.9 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.3 stl.

Rankings Comparison - Texas A&M | Arkansas

~NET: No. 113 | No. 43

~Ken Pom: No. 134 | No. 46

~ESPN BPI: No. 139 | No. 42

~Sagarin: No. 92 | No. 47

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Texas A&amp;M Stat Comparison
Stat Texas A&amp;M Arkansas

Points/game

62.5 (337th)

75.7 (58th)

FG%

40.1% (332nd)

44.2% (148th)

3PT%

29.1% (336th)

32.5% (218th)

FT%

68.5% (263rd)

72.9% (107th)

Rebound margin

-0.97 (223rd)

-6.70 (342nd)

Assist/turnover ratio

0.79 (316th)

1.03 (140th)

Steals/game

6.45 (166th)

8.07 (33rd)

Blocks/game

2.90 (209th)

3.67 (112th)

Opp. points/game

65.0 (57th)

69.3 (172nd)

Opp. FG%

40.9% (64th)

42.8% (172nd)

Opp. 3PT%

32.3% (135th)

26.9% (1st)
