After arguably the worst performance of the season in a blowout home loss to Auburn last week, Arkansas turns its attention to the Florida International Panthers, who the Hogs will play Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

FIU is a Conference USA member and has had similar struggles to Arkansas, going just 4-6 so far in the season, including a 1-6 mark in CUSA games. Arkansas enters Saturday's clash as heavy favorites — 31-point favorites to be exact, so we *should* be in for a pretty healthy Razorback win, despite recent performance.

Here is what to expect from FIU on Saturday night.