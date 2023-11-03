Advertisement
Scouting the Florida Gators

Jameson Evers
Staff Writer

After a much-needed bye week, Arkansas (2-6, 0-5 SEC) will be on the road this week against the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators are coming off a shellacking by the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville, a game in which Florida gave up 36 straight points after taking a 7-0 lead. Getting leveled by the Bulldogs is an understandable outcome, one that almost every team in America would be expected to have, including the Hogs.

Arkansas heads to Gainesville as 4.5-point underdogs (BetSaracen), in what looks to be a fairly competitive game, as almost every Arkansas game has been this season. Five of the six losses for the Razorbacks this season have been by one possession.

Florida is 6-7 under second-year head coach Billy Napier in the SEC, and 9-2 at home overall. Arkansas is 10-21 in SEC games under head coach Sam Pittman, and 6-13 away from home.

Here is a preview of what to expect from the Florida Gators on Saturday...

