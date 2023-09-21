Scouting the LSU Tigers
After a sloppy performance in a Week 3 loss to BYU, Arkansas is set to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face its toughest test of the season in the No. 12 LSU Tigers.
The Razorbacks will open SEC play at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night against the defending SEC West Champions, who are coming off a 41-14 beatdown of Mississippi State.
Both squads played a low-scoring slug fest in Fayetteville last year, with LSU winning 13-10 in a game that featured twice as many turnovers (4) as touchdowns (2).
Here is a preview of what to expect from the LSU Tigers, including a resume, tale of the tape, strengths, weaknesses and much more...
