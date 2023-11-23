Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Scouting the Missouri Tigers

Jameson Evers
Staff Writer

After a get right game against FIU last weekend, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC) will wrap up their season in Fayetteville against the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC).

Missouri comes into this matchup with just two losses against Georgia and LSU. Arkansas enters the final SEC tilt at just 1-6 mark in conference play, and the Hogs are 8.5-point underdogs, according to BetSaracen.

Arkansas will try to play spoiler and prevent Missouri from reaching a New Year's Six bowl game, plus the Hogs can prevent Missouri from notching a 10-win season for the first time since 2014.

Missouri has owned Arkansas since joining the SEC, winning seven of nine matchups, but the Tigers have only won once in Fayetteville (2019 was played in Little Rock, in which Missouri won 24-14).

Here is what to expect from the Missouri Tigers on Friday

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement