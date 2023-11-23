After a get right game against FIU last weekend, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC) will wrap up their season in Fayetteville against the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC).

Missouri comes into this matchup with just two losses against Georgia and LSU. Arkansas enters the final SEC tilt at just 1-6 mark in conference play, and the Hogs are 8.5-point underdogs, according to BetSaracen.

Arkansas will try to play spoiler and prevent Missouri from reaching a New Year's Six bowl game, plus the Hogs can prevent Missouri from notching a 10-win season for the first time since 2014.

Missouri has owned Arkansas since joining the SEC, winning seven of nine matchups, but the Tigers have only won once in Fayetteville (2019 was played in Little Rock, in which Missouri won 24-14).

Here is what to expect from the Missouri Tigers on Friday