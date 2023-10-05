After a rough performance in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M last weekend, the Razorbacks are set to hit the road again to face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is coming off one of the most exciting games you will ever see against LSU. The Rebels prevailed in a 55-49 shootout that featured over 1,300 yards of total offense, with both quarterbacks averaging more than 10 yards per attempt and both rushing games averaging more than six yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was able to do nothing productive Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed only nine passes and he took seven sacks as the Hogs failed to produce even 200 total yards of offense.

Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi, will feature teams heading in very different directions, and with Ole Miss favored by 11.5 points, it could be a long night for the Razorbacks starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Here is what to expect from the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night...