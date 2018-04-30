Rivals 3-star defensive end Mataio Soli isn't just a sack monster, he's a hog legacy. Son of All-SEC defensive lineman Junior Soli, Soli is well on his way to following in his father's footsteps using his natural ability and, more importantly, his unyielding work ethic.

The Douglas County High School standout has already been on the Hill to visit the staff and he’s confirmed an official visit for the beginning of June, the Razorback’s last official visit of the spring.

At 6-foot-4, 225, Soli is an explosive defensive end who would definitely make it to the top of the Hogs board even if his father wasn’t a Razorback great. He’s got offers from six SEC programs including Alabama, Florida and Vanderbilt.