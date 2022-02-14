Scrimmage Report: Offensive explosion in Hogs' final scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas concluded its preseason scrimmage slate with an offensive explosion Sunday afternoon.

The Gray squad, comprising mostly of the Razorbacks’ projected starters, crushed the Red team 20-5 in six innings, with the two teams combining for 24 hits — including four home runs.

Here are some key takeaways from the scrimmage, courtesy of HawgBeat baseball intern Pete D’Alessandro…

~Robert Moore was a tough out, as advertised, at the plate, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances. He picked up two RBIs on a pair of line-drive singles to each side of the outfield, one of which was just minutes after taking a pitch to his right ankle. His only blemish on the scorecard was a towering fly out into right center, barely missing the sweet spot of the barrel.

~Cayden Wallace wasn’t as effective at the plate as he has been in previous scrimmages, but still reached base three times and took full control of the strike zone. He punctuated his day at the plate with a two-strike home run just over the left-center wall and into the Hog Pen, bringing home three runs.

~Freshman Drake Varnado had yet another subpar day in the field, allowing Stovall to reach base after he dropped a pop up in the Gray team’s first at bat of the day. Later in the scrimmage, he had an opportunity to turn a tailor-made 1-6-3 double play and get Dylan Carter out of a jam, but was late to the bag and the throw sailed into center field. This miscue allowed a runner to cross home and put runners on first and third, contributing to Carter’s exit without recording an out. In a day where nothing was going right for him, he managed to flip the script in his final at bat with a 404-foot home run into the camera well in deep left center, giving him and Max Soliz Jr. back-to-back blasts.