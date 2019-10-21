FAYETTEVILLE -- The (2-5) Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Fayetteville for their sixth SEC matchup of the season on Nov. 2, 2019.

Kickoff in D.W.R.R. Stadium has been set for 3 p.m. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Arkansas will be coming off a road game against Alabama while Mississippi State goes from College Station to Arkansas in back-to-back weekends.

Arkansas has played two morning games, two afternoon games and three night games so far this season with a fourth night game coming up this weekend against the Crimson Tide. Their two wins this season came in the two afternoon home games against Portland State and Colorado State.