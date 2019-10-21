SEC announces kickoff time for Mississippi State at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE -- The (2-5) Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Fayetteville for their sixth SEC matchup of the season on Nov. 2, 2019.
Kickoff in D.W.R.R. Stadium has been set for 3 p.m. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Arkansas will be coming off a road game against Alabama while Mississippi State goes from College Station to Arkansas in back-to-back weekends.
Arkansas has played two morning games, two afternoon games and three night games so far this season with a fourth night game coming up this weekend against the Crimson Tide. Their two wins this season came in the two afternoon home games against Portland State and Colorado State.
SERIES HISTORY
Despite its recent dominance in the series, Mississippi State is one of five SEC teams against which Arkansas has a winning record. The Razorbacks are 16-12-1 all-time against the Bulldogs, but the gap was 15-6-1 before 2012.
Arkansas’ lone victory in the last seven years came in 2016, when it won a 58-42 shootout in Starkville, Miss., behind a 205-yard performance by Rawleigh Williams III. It’s worth noting, though, that four of the six losses have been by a touchdown or less.
In 2013, a late fumble by Alex Collins eventually led to an overtime loss at War Memorial Stadium. The next year, the Razorbacks had No. 1 Mississippi State on the ropes, but blew a halftime lead and lost 17-10. It was an even more heartbreaking loss the following season.
