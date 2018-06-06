The Southeastern Conference announced each school's conference opponents for the 2018-19 men's basketball season Wednesday morning.

Arkansas will play LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt twice - once on the road and once at home - next season and all other opponents just once.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State will travel to Bud Walton Arena, while the Razorbacks must play Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee on the road.

Three of those road opponents - Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee - are widely considered preseason top-10 teams.

Dates, times and television information for those games will be announced at a later date.

The only games on Arkansas' schedule with known dates are its season-opener against Texas at the Armed Forces Classic in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 9 and its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup at Texas Tech on Jan. 26.

Colorado State and Western Kentucky are also on the Razorbacks' non-conference slate. They will travel to Fort Collins, Colo., for the return game of a home-and-home series with the Rams that began last year and they will host the Hilltoppers for the beginning of a home-and-home series.