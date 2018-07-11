Ed Orgeron is putting together quite a remarkable class for the 2019 signing period, including landing one of the highest rated players in the nation in 2019 DB Derek Stingley Jr . His staff’s efforts on the recruiting trail simply cannot be ignored, and it really makes me wonder if he’s out to prove something this year with all the rumbling surrounding his job status and potential impending layoff. LSU’s latest commit is a top-10 ILB in the entire nation, a 4-star out of John Ehret HS in Marrero, LA, Donte Starks. LSU would be ranked higher but they've got two 2-stars and an unrated player committed as well.

A big chunk of their singing class has pledged their commitment in the months of June and July. They have 23 commits, and the rest of the conference is beginning to feel the pressure they are providing on the recruiting trail. Despite inheriting a program mired in scandal, coach Matt Luke has wasted no time in proving that he is an ace recruiter who can acquire some of the nation’s very best talent in Oxford. Their latest commitment actually came yesterday, from a 3-star DT out of Alabama Patrick Lucas.

The Aggies are ranked second in the nation ahead of the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, and Florida State (Jimbo’s former home). Fisher has effectively come in and accelerated the solid recruiting footprint left behind by Kevin Sumlin, and has used very little time doing it. They have acquired a 5-star prospect and a borderline 5-star, the younger brother of former Razorback RB Rawleigh Williams, DB Brian Williams . They have already landing a whopping 21 commits, so they have pieced together almost their entire signing class for 2019 by mid-July. They acquired two 4-star commits in the last couple weeks, in Bobby Wolfe and Erick Young, two DB’s that committed within a day of each other. Fifteen of their 21 commits come from the Lone Star State.

Another year, another excellent recruiting cycle for the Crimson Tide. Currently ranked no. 1 in the SEC and no. 1 nationally, every single one of their prospects is rated as a 4-star or higher. What else do you expect? This is what Saban does. Recruits the best names with the promise that they will see more NFL evaluators than just about any other school in order to make it to the next level. Interestingly, though, they aren’t spanning the nation for this talent; of their 20 commitments, 11 are from either AL or GA. Latest commitments came from some pass targets in a TE and a WR in the last week.

SOUTH CAROLINA

·Will Muschamp was a solid recruiter at Florida, but he has been magnificent at South Carolina. The Gamecocks currently rank 5th in the conference, but have landed several big time prospects and are in the mix with many other 4 and 5-star prospects that have yet to make a decision. They landed one of the highest rated DE’s in the country in Zacch Pickens. This is a squad that is accumulating a ton of talent at a rapid pace, and looks to be forming into a formidable force in the not too distant future. Their latest commit comes in the form of a 4-star athlete out of Memphis, TN, Keveon Mullins.

GEORGIA

Kirby Smart continues to recruit high level talent to Athens, and the 2019 class is no different. Though they are only ranked 6th in the SEC, every recruit they have, except one, is currently ranked at 4 stars or higher but this is another team that has fallen off recently, as they have not landed a commitment in roughly 3 weeks. Their latest comes from a 4-star OT out of Rhode Island, Xavier Truss.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Coach Moorhead's class only ranks 7th in the SEC but he has done a good job of selling his program to in-state kids, with 4 of the top 10 recruits from MS committing to Miss. State. Such a feat is doubly impressive when you consider how well Ole Miss is doing in recruiting in this same cycle. One of their latest commitments was an Arkansas target, Louisiana safety Greg Brooks Jr.

AUBURN

Certainly off to a slow start with just 12 commits, Auburn is currently in the 8th spot in the SEC in recruiting rankings. However, half of their recruits are ranked 4 stars or higher, so they may be taking the slow and steady approach this year in their pursuit of recruits, similar to Georgia. Latest recruit to give them a commitment occurred over 2 weeks ago, by a 3-star OT originally out of Flower Mound, TX who transferred to IMG Academy, Justin Osborne.

TENNESSEE

Another program that has not struggled attracting marquee talent is the Vols, who currently rank 9th in the SEC in recruiting rankings. Unlike every other team on this list, however, all of the recruits that have given their commitments to Tennessee have occurred in the calendar year of 2018. They snagged a 5-star OT out of Georgia and also acquired a very highly ranked JUCO linebacker in Lakia Henry. Interesting to note: of all of their 13 commits, only ONE is from the state of Tennessee. Just goes to show that talent comes from everywhere, not just the state that the college is located in. Also shows schools from around the nation are attacked Tennessee prospects, just like Arkansas.

FLORIDA

Another program that is slow out of the gates by historical standards are the 10th ranked Gators, but they too have several highly ranked commitments with 6 of their 11 prospects rated 4 star or higher. However, with only one commitment in the last calendar month, one would wonder if they’re plotting and waiting for their time to strike or whether they are simply slipping in the eyes of recruits. Arkansas is not far off pace from Florida and could easily jump past both Kentucky and Florida at the end of the month. Their latest commitment came on July 2, a 3-star LB from Florida, Jesiah Pierre.

KENTUCKY

On the flip side of Auburn’s recruiting strategy is Kentucky, who currently has 14 commits but all but one of which are ranked under 4 stars. For a rebuilding program such as theirs though, the quantity approach may be the best tactic to employ. Currently ranked 11th in the SEC in recruiting rankings, they have been having an good last couple of weeks in recruiting, landing several key prospects.

ARKANSAS

Coming off arguably their biggest recruiting week of the Chad Morris era, the Razorbacks must be feeling pretty confident at the current moment. They landed a series of big time prospects for the program, a DT, WR, and DE, with the latter being a critical in-state player in their 2019 class, Zach Williams. This flurry of commitments was enough to move them from the cellar in the SEC, going from 13th to 12th ranked class and setting them up to make a big push in the rankings at the end of July.

VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt has only landed one prospected with a 4-star rating, however, unlike Kentucky, they haven’t had much success at the JUCO ranks and they are well ahead of Mizzou but only on the back of their commit total (11). This is another group that has just begun to gain steam, as nearly every commit has pledged within the months of June and July. Their latest commit is a safety out of Rockwall, TX, Anfernee Orji.

MISSOURI

Off to a bad start in recruiting, the “other” tigers of the SEC only have 4 commitments at the current time. It doesn't help that their previously highest rated commit, Shamar Nash, recently flipped over to Arkansas. A program that boasts a potential 1st round pick at QB should be able to attract more attention than what they are garnering, but as it stands, they have one of the worst commit classes in the country. A silver lining may be that 3 of their 4 commits pledged in the month of June, so maybe they are starting to turn things around on that end.