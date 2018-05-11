TE Tyler Fromm - Auburn: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound three-star will give Gus Malzahn an accomplished pass catcher. He is more wide receiver than tight end right now and will create mismatches when matched up with linebackers.

OG Eli Cox - Kentucky: Believe it or not it has been over a year since UK has received an in-state commitment. Cox, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder picked the Wildcats over offers form schools like Cincinnati, Marshall, and Toledo. He is not yet rated by Rivals.com.

OT Anthony Bradford - LSU: The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is a four-star prospect and is the highest rated prospect to commit to the SEC this week. "In the SEC he would probably project best at offensive guard with his frame, strength and quick feet," Rivals Regional Analyst Josh Helmholdt says.

Vanderbilt is last in the SEC right now and holds only one commitment.

The surprise team has to be Ole Miss, who has just dominated inside it's borders. 12-of-13 current commitments are from in-state, including high profile Arkansas target Diwun Black. No one would have predicted this strong start and the Rebels check in with the No. 13 class nationally. Ole Miss dipped into Texas to find a quarterback in four-star Grant Tisdale, and he is the lone out of state pledge.

The conference is absolutely dominating the team recruiting rankings right now. Seven of the top 15 teams in the nation are from the SEC, including three of the top five (Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M).

Arkansas, currently checks in with the No. 52 class overall in the nation and has three commitments on board so far in the Class of 2019.

There are Hogs fans out there who wish to see immediate gains in recruiting, but the word to keep in mind is relationships, and building them with top recruits takes time.

This staff is still in the middle of that relationship building process after the push to finish off the Class of 2018.

I have covered many recruiting classes over the years and the staff at Arkansas has seemed really good at developing relationships with recruits, coaches and families and that will eventually pay out if it can be backed up with positive results on the grid.

I look at two defensive recruits in the Class of 2018 that speaks to my point. One Arkansas landed and one it did not.

Andrew Parker picked the Hogs over Texas on National Signing Day and it was his comfortability with the staff that won out in the end.

On the other hand, Arkansas was not able to land rush end Tyree Wilson, who signed with Texas A&M. But the staff did a remarkable job to get in the door with him. When they first started to push for his signature there was not much interest on the Wilson's end, but by the time NSD rolled around he (and his family) was still seriously considering signing with the Hogs. When I went to bed on NSD eve my head hit the pillow thinking there was still a chance for him to wind up in the class. If there was more time for the staff I think this is a recruit that the Hogs would have landed.

It seems this staff just gets it with recruiting. They are dialed in with what what they want, they know and understand the traditional recruiting hotbeds, they seem to do well in evaluating talent...

But most importantly they build strong relationships -- which are always the foundations that these major recruitments are built around.