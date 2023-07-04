June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 88 commitments for the 2024 class in the Big 10 alone last month and today we start a weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference. We move to the SEC:



WINNERS: Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State

Terrance Hibbler (Rivals.com)

*****

LOSERS: Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama, Missouri

Isaia Faga (Rivals.com)

Arkansas and South Carolina did not have a really productive June as the Razorbacks landed four commitments, no four-stars, and the Gamecocks also had four pledges with one coming from a kicker and the others were all low three-stars. After two early July commitments and three in June, Missouri still has the fewest number of pledges in the SEC with seven total. Last month, the Tigers landed only three three-stars. It’s hard to believe Alabama was a “loser” in June but the Crimson Tide had an unusually quiet month with pledges from three-star OL Joseph Ionata and flipping three-star DL Isaia Faga from Utah.

*****

HOLDING STEADY: LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Kentucky