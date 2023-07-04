SEC winners and losers from a busy June
June is now the busiest month of the recruiting calendar and rivals the weeks leading up to signing day in December. There were 88 commitments for the 2024 class in the Big 10 alone last month and today we start a weeklong series looking at the winners and losers in each Power Five conference. We move to the SEC:
*****
*****
WINNERS: Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State
There might not be a bigger winner in the SEC - and maybe not the country - than Florida, which landed 11 commits and catapulted itself to fourth nationally in the team rankings. Five of the six four-star pledges were from outside the state of Florida led by linebackers Jamonta Waller and Aaron Chiles, defensive end Amaris Williams and tight end Amir Jackson, who has elite athletic ability to be used in the Gators’ offense.
First-year coach Zach Arnett and Mississippi State had a fantastic June landing 10 of its 15 total commitments led by in-state four-star defensive tackle Terrance Hibbler, who was heavily pursued by many other SEC programs, as the Bulldogs did phenomenal work with local prospects. Mississippi State got former Tennessee pledge four-star WR JJ Harrell, landed four-star ATH Braylon Burnside, four-star DB PJ Woodland, four-star OL Jimothy Lewis, who’s originally from the state, and three-star DE Tyler Carter from Vicksburg, who could be a big-time sleeper.
It was a busy month in College Station as Texas A&M landed eight pledges led by wide receiver Dre’lon Miller, OL Weston Davis and linebacker Jordan Lockhart. Tennessee had only four pledges in the entire month but all of them were four-stars led by in-state two-way standout Boo Carter. And then there’s Georgia, of course, as the Bulldogs saw six players commit led by DE Justin Greene, OL Michael Uini and four-star RB Chauncey Bowens, who could push for No. 1 at the position over the coming rankings cycles.
*****
LOSERS: Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama, Missouri
Arkansas and South Carolina did not have a really productive June as the Razorbacks landed four commitments, no four-stars, and the Gamecocks also had four pledges with one coming from a kicker and the others were all low three-stars.
After two early July commitments and three in June, Missouri still has the fewest number of pledges in the SEC with seven total. Last month, the Tigers landed only three three-stars. It’s hard to believe Alabama was a “loser” in June but the Crimson Tide had an unusually quiet month with pledges from three-star OL Joseph Ionata and flipping three-star DL Isaia Faga from Utah.
*****
HOLDING STEADY: LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Kentucky
LSU landed five pledges in June led by four-stars ATH Ondre Evans and OL Ethan Calloway but it was a relatively quiet month for the Tigers. Ole Miss loaded up with nine commitments and landing four-star DB Travaris Banks was definitely big but OL John Wayne Oliver was the only other four-star.
Vanderbilt had an incredibly busy month with 12 commitments, however, no four-stars. The Commodores definitely got better at receiver, though, as they landed high three-stars Markeis Barrett (a Wake Forest flip), Dorian Williams and Joseph McVay.
Kentucky landed seven of its 11 total commitments in June but there were no four-star pledges. Three-stars Tovani Mizell and Jiquavious Marshall led the way in Lexington. Auburn only had three pledges in the month and the Tigers still only have eight total commitments but four-star linebacker Joseph Phillips could be an elite addition and four-star DB Kensley Faustin is a huge addition as well.