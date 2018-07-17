ATLANTA – There was one notable absence from the roster included in the media guide distributed by Arkansas at the 2018 SEC Media Days.

Brandon Martin, who caught nine passes for 119 yards in his first season with the Razorbacks last year, is not one of the 114 players listed on the updated roster.

It isn’t a particularly surprising omission, as he has posted several messages on social media that indicated he was no longer on the team. However, there have been no formal announcements from the UA on his status. Head coach Chad Morris will likely address the topic when he speaks to the media Tuesday.

If he isn’t on the team this season, Martin could still possibly return for 2019. Although he used his redshirt year at Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C., Martin came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver with three years to play three. He was set to be a redshirt junior this season.

The only other players who were on the team during spring practice but are no longer on the roster were walk-ons: running back Justice Hobbs, tight end Jackson Pace, linebacker Ben Brasuell, linebacker Ma’Laizh Surrell, wide receiver De’Shawn Gulledge and defensive lineman Brandon DePrato.

None of the weights listed on the roster were different than those on the spring roster, so they apparently have yet to be updated. That could come when fall camp begins in a few weeks.

Three of the Razorbacks’ 2018 signees – Isaiah Nichols, Bumper Pool and Michael Woods – enrolled early to go through spring practice. The rest of the class was added to this edition of the roster. Here are their jersey numbers:

-No. 5 – Rakeem Boyd

-No. 5 – Dorian Gerald

-No. 13 – Connor Noland

-No. 15 – LaDarrius Bishop

-No. 17 – Joseph Foucha

-No. 18 – Myles Mason

-No. 19 – Courtre Alexander

-No. 28 – Andrew Parker

-No. 48 – Nicholas Fulwider

-No. 71 – Ryan Winkel

-No. 73 – Noah Gatlin

-No. 75 – Silas Robinson

-No. 99 – Billy Ferrell

There were also six walk-on newcomers on the updated roster:

-No. 14 – Nathan Parodi | DB | 5-9 | 156 | Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

-No. 28 – Reid Bauer | P | 5-11 | 195 | Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia HS)

-No. 39 – Colton Chapin | DB | 5-11 | 172 | Carrollton, Texas (Hebron HS)

-No. 43 – Jake Kuykendall | DB | 5-10 | 185 | Charleston, Ark. (Charleston HS)

-No. 44 – Cameron Vail | DB | 6-1 | 185 | Bryant, Ark. (Bryant HS)

-No. 58 – Griffin Hunt | DL | 6-4 | 240 | Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy HS)

Another addition to the roster was Christopher Lopez, a freshman from Rogers, Ark. He was the unnamed kicker who joined the team during the spring and played in the spring game.

Three committed walk-ons were not listed: Austin (Texas) Vandergriff wide receiver Peyton Ausley, Prescott (Ark.) wide receiver Thomas Muldrow and Brentwood (Tenn.) punter/kicker Matthew Phillips. Their status is unknown, but all three still prominently feature Arkansas on their Twitter accounts.

The only number change involving a scholarship player was defensive lineman David Porter switching from No. 71 to No. 94.

The other two Razorbacks to change numbers were walk-ons and the result of newcomers being assigned their previous number. Defensive backs Matt Berry and Jayden Minchew now wear No. 35 and No. 38, respectively. They had been No. 18 and No. 28.