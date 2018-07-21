ATLANTA – For many years, Chad Morris was like most fans of college football and watched SEC Media Days from afar. On Tuesday, though, he was right in the middle of it as a first-year head coach at Arkansas.

“When you turned on the television and saw the SEC Media Days being televised, you knew that football season was starting,” Morris said. “To know that I’m on the platform and part of the kickoff of college football, I’m extremely excited about this opportunity we have.”

It was kind of a surreal moment for Morris, who said he wasn’t nervous about being on stage and taking questions from the assembled media. He also wasn’t fazed by hundreds of cameras and thousands of people watching his press conference on the SEC Network.

Instead, he reiterated over and over again that he was excited and honored to be in the position he is just a decade removed from coaching high school football.

“They told me there would be a few cameras here today,” Morris said. “I think a few would probably be a little bit of an understatement, but I’ve been really excited.”

The only sign of nervousness from Morris came when he admitted to a smaller gathering of media in another room that he needed to remind himself to soak up the moment.

“I’ve got a little note on my opening statement that I wrote at the top,” Morris said. “I said, ‘Just smile, enjoy and breathe and have fun.’ I wrote myself a note. Make sure you’re smiling.”

JUCO Transfers

Junior college transfers Rakeem Boyd and Dorian Gerald are still expected to be in Fayetteville soon and be able to go through fall camp, Morris said.

Their late arrival could effect how much they contribute in 2018, but Morris said a lot of that will be determined by how much work they’ve put in this summer and whether or not they are in shape when they get to campus.

“We don’t know that until we get them here,” Morris said. “We do have fall camp to kind of push these guys and see where they’re at and see when they’re ready. These guys will be ready to go, though.”

All of the Razorbacks’ high school signees are believed to already be on campus and going through summer workouts and player-led drills.

Running Back Battle

Throughout spring practice, Arkansas used a rotation of four running backs: Devwah Whaley, Chase Hayden, T.J. Hammonds and Maleek Williams. Each of them showed flashes at various times, but it is still unclear which one will be the featured guy this season.

The room will get even more crowded when Boyd enters the mix this fall. Although he hasn’t been able to lead them through practices and drills, Morris said he is pleased with their progress this summer.

“The guys in that running back room have definitely leaned up and needed to thin down in some areas and gain some strength,” Morris said. “I’ve been excited, especially getting back in and…seeing the transformation in their bodies and what they’ve done as far as running and the development of them getting ready for fall camp.”

New Redshirt Rule

The NCAA passed a new rule this offseason that will allow true freshmen to appear in as many as four games and maintain their redshirt status.

It is a rule that benefits players who might otherwise sit out the whole season to redshirt because they can get experience without losing a season of eligibility. Morris said he also thinks it will inspire redshirted players to stay focused throughout the year.

“What’s happened in the past with the prior redshirt rule is you may lose the focus of a young man,” Morris said. “Even though you may tell him, ‘You have to be ready just in case of an injury, we may need you late in the year,’ a lot of those young guys aren’t mature enough to be able to flip that switch.”

Although he acknowledged that his staff would never put a player on the field before he is ready, Morris said he loved the rule and he’d consider using it in 2018.

Santos Ramirez, a fifth-year senior, has mentioned several times that he didn’t approach his redshirt season well and he believes that the new rule definitely would have helped him.

“Going into my second season, it really could have helped me tremendously as far as knowing what to expect from the game and everything else,” Ramirez said. “It’s a great opportunity for young guys coming in to use that to get the experience of college football and still be able to have the eligibility so it won’t waste anything.”

Origin of ‘Hammer Down’

The new slogan for Arkansas’ football program – “Hammer Down” – dates back to Morris’ time as a high school coach in Texas during the 1990s and 2000s.

Although the first time fans heard it was at his introductory press conference last December, he said he used to break it out his speech before big games.

“I’d pull it out and I’d say, ‘Alright guys. We’ve gotta rev the engine, pop the clutch and put it in the left lane and put the hammer down,’” Morris said. “I lost them at ‘pop the cluch’ because these guys are like, ‘I don’t know what a clutch is. I just put it in drive.’”

Morris said his use of the saying during the press conference wasn’t scripted. Instead, it just kind of came out because that’s his “lifestyle” and it has taken off from there.

Officially Adopted

A day before arriving in Atlanta for SEC Media Days, linebacker Dre Greenlaw tweeted news that he had officially been adopted by Brian and Nanci Early.

The couple brought him into their home when he was in the ninth grade and they have been “mom and dad” ever since, despite paperwork not making it official until after he turned 21.

“Looking back at where I’ve been and where I’ve come from and where I’m at now, all I can do is thank God and thank the Earlys for everything they’ve done for me,” Greenlaw said. “To be a part of their family, paper or no paper, it doesn’t make a difference. They are dad and mom to me regardless and I have to utmost respect for them.”

Brian was the defensive coordinator at Fayetteville High at the time and later served as a quality control coach at Arkansas in 2013 before taking a job as the defensive line coach at Arkansas State, where he’s been ever since.

Greenlaw was originally committed to play for his adopted father with the Red Wolves before picking up an offer from and flipping to the Razorbacks. Playing in the SEC, Greenlaw said he hopes to help and be an inspiration to those in similar situations.

“If I can’t help anybody else go through what I went through, there’s no point in me being here,” Greenlaw said. “I want to help people out that have been through the same situation as me because at some points in my life, I look back and when you’re in those situations, times in foster care, you can’t really look past what’s going on at that moment.

“You can’t look into the future and say, ‘Hopefully I play football,’ or this or that because you don’t know where you’re going to be at tomorrow. You don’t know where you’re going to be at next year. You can only live in the present. I’m just blessed to be able to be here and have the people put in my life. I just want to be able to give back to everybody else.”

SEC Graduate

As a fifth-year senior, Ramirez will wear an “SEC graduate” patch because he finished up his life science and education in December. It is an accomplishment he was very proud to talk about at SEC Media Days.

“Getting my degree was something that was big for me because it meant a lot not just for me, but for my family as well,” Ramirez said. “All of my little brothers and sisters and little cousins, everybody can look up to me know that they, too, can go to college and get that one day.”

Because he has NFL aspirations and knows he wouldn’t be able to put his best effort into it, Ramirez said he is putting off pursuing his master’s degree. Rather than do that, he said he wants to take some easy classes, similar to how USC quarterback Matt Leinart took ballroom dancing several years ago.

He doesn’t know what he’ll take this fall, but all he needs to do is take three classes totaling nine credit hours and pass two of them to remain eligible.

“It’s really a cakewalk,” Ramirez said. “That’s how I want it, though. I want to focus on straight football right now.”

Worst Locker Room

When asked which opposing team in the SEC had the worst visiting locker room, Ramirez thought about it for a second before deciding that honor belonged to Ole Miss.

“It’s small; the bathroom is nasty,” Ramirez said. “It’s like they’re trying to get in your head on purpose. They made it disgusting on purpose, but do what you’ve got to do to win.”

Ramirez added that it was difficult to get ready for the game because the small space led to everyone bumping into each other. It hasn’t mattered the last two times the Razorbacks visited Oxford, though. They won the 2015 game in overtime thanks to the “Henry Heave” play and the 2017 game thanks to a 24-point comeback, the largest in school history.

Luckily for Ramirez, his days of dealing with Ole Miss’ locker room are behind him. The Rebels visit War Memorial Stadium this season.

Mentoring Young Safeties

With the departure of Josh Liddell and De’Andre Coley, Ramirez is the veteran of the safety group this season.

Starting alongside him is sophomore Kamren Curl, who got a lot of experience at cornerback as a true freshman, but three backups expected to contribute in 2018 have never appeared in a college game.

Former four-star recruit Montaric Brown is a redshirt freshman, while Myles Mason and Joseph Foucha will be true freshmen. Ramirez said he has taken all three under his wing, preaching about the mental side of the game.

“They have all the upside in the world, physically,” Ramirez said. “I try to get them to understand that if you want to be great in this game, if you want to be able to play fast, you have to be in that film room.

“You have to understand what you’re doing. They really bought into that. They’ve really made strides in that area this summer.”

Uncle Kevin

Another veteran player in the Razorbacks’ secondary is Kevin Richardson II, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA passed a new rule this offseason. He has played all over during his time at Arkansas, but has made an impact at nickel back.

Naturally, being an older player has prompted a nickname from his teammates, but they aren’t calling him “grandpa.” Instead, they call him “Uncle Kevin” – or “Unc,” for short. It an affectionate term, though, and Ramirez acknowledged his experience as a big plus.

“It’s a tremendous boost for the secondary for us,” Ramirez said. “Just knowing we’ve got that guy in the nickel spot that we can trust in, that’s really important in this defense.”

Accepting the New Staff

Any time there is a coaching change, players are asked to welcome a new staff with open arms, even if they know nothing about the men who are coming into charge. Likewise, they must also say goodbye to the previous staff, which recruited and coached them for several years.

Regardless of how fans felt about Bret Bielema and his assistants, many of the players had a close relationship with them. That could have made it awkward when Morris first came in, but offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt said their former coaches did not want that to happen.

“Our coaches on the previous staff wouldn’t want us to just sit down and be sad about the whole situation,” Froholdt said. “They all want the best from us and they wanted us to attack every single day and they wanted us to accept this new coaching staff.”

Froholdt added that they can’t change the past and that the team is focused on the culture brought in by Morris.

Inspired by OmaHogs

One of Arkansas’ biggest fans during its run to the College World Series finals this summer was Froholdt, who was very active with his support on social media. He appreciated their success because he knew several of the players and how hard they worked to reach that point.

Froholdt also pointed to the Diamond Hogs as a source of inspiration for the football team to improve on their 4-8 season in 2017.

“They had a so-to-speak bad season the year prior and they turned the whole thing around,” Froholdt said. “I think we have the same opportunity.”

It is unclear if Froholdt is referring to the Razorbacks’ earlier-than-expected exit from the 2017 NCAA Tournament or their sub-.500 record two years ago, but it is evident he wants to experience the same success as they did this year.

Linebacker Duo

The Razorbacks’ linebacker tandem of De’Jon Harris and Greenlaw is one reason the coaching staff, team and fans are optimistic the defense will enjoy a turnaround in 2018.

One of only seven returning duos in college football with 100 tackles each, they combined for 218 tackles last season. Froholdt has the unique aspect of trying to block them in practice and sang their praises in Atlanta.

“This is my third spring playing against those guys and no matter what system you put them in, they’re tough to catch and tough to block,” Froholdt said. “They’re heading into the late end of their careers and you can really see the maturity of them and how experienced they actually are.”