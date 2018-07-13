With the college baseball season and Arkansas’ run to Omaha in our rearview mirror, we are now speeding toward football. The calendar reads July, which means fall camp and the actual start of the season are still off in the distance, but the first stop along the way is almost upon us.

SEC Media Days, the annual event that draws thousands of media members from across the country, begins next week. Before HawgBeat hits the road for Atlanta, we decided to examine a few storylines that not only apply to Arkansas, but also several teams across the conference.

We wrap up the series with a look at several junior college signees who could make an immediate impact in 2018…

Head coach Chad Morris’ first signing class at Arkansas included a pair of junior college prospects who are expected to make an immediate impact this season.