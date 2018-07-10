With the college baseball season and Arkansas’ run to Omaha in our rearview mirror, we are now speeding toward football. The calendar reads July, which means fall camp and the actual start of the season are still off in the distance, but the first stop along the way is almost upon us.

SEC Media Days, the annual event that draws thousands of media members from across the country, begins next week. Before HawgBeat hits the road for Atlanta, we decided to examine a few storylines that not only apply to Arkansas, but also several teams across the conference.

Next up is a look at the new head coaches in the SEC…

***

Just a few minutes after Arkansas lost to Missouri to cap a four-win season in his fifth year at the school, Bret Bielema was fired and the search for a new coach began.

Less than two weeks later, after swinging and missing on Gus Malzahn, the Razorbacks tabbed Chad Morris as their 33rd head coach in school history.