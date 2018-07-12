With the college baseball season and Arkansas’ run to Omaha in our rearview mirror, we are now speeding toward football. The calendar reads July, which means fall camp and the actual start of the season are still off in the distance, but the first stop along the way is almost upon us.

SEC Media Days, the annual event that draws thousands of media members from across the country, begins next week. Before HawgBeat hits the road for Atlanta, we decided to examine a few storylines that not only apply to Arkansas, but also several teams across the conference.

Next up is a look at how SEC teams are going to replace their first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft…

***

Arkansas’ nearly decade-long drought without a first-round draft pick ended in April when the Detroit Lions took Frank Ragnow with the 20th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.