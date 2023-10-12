Secondary on the rise for Arkansas defense
After a 2022 season that saw the Arkansas defense rank dead last in the FBS passing yards allowed per game (294.7), it comes as a bit of a surprise that the 2023 version of the Razorbacks' defense ranks much better in the metric at 51st overall (214.7).
Following former defensive coordinator Barry Odom's departure, head coach Sam Pittman hired Central Florida's Travis Williams (defensive coordinator/linebackers), Florida State's Marcus Woodson (co-defensive coordinator/safeties) and Florida's Deron Wilson (secondary) to help flip one of the SEC's worst defenses alongside returning defensive line coach Deke Adams.
Offseason transfer portal additions Lorando Johnson (Baylor), Alfahiym Walcott (Baylor), Jaheim Singletary (Georgia) and Kee'yon Stewart (TCU) have been solid contributors and freshmen Jaylon Braxton and TJ Metcalf are on the rise.
Pair that group with returning playmakers Dwight McGlothern Jr., Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, and the Razorbacks have a secondary capable of performing in the SEC West.
Last week against Ole Miss, the Arkansas defense only allowed 153 passing yards — a season-low for the Rebels.
"I felt like this last week we played the most confident that we have," Pittman said on Wednesday. "Now we still got to get guys on the ground and tackle a little bit better, we’ve got work to do, but I felt like that group played really well. I think some of that has to do with the versatility of guys like a (Hudson) Clark, like Snaxx. Obviously we got beat up last week physically, so we’re not quite as what you might call non-confident in our guys.
"We feel a lot of confidence in them because they’ve been able to play and show that they can have success. Again, we learned that cross-training a little bit during that COVID year and we continue to do that, that way it’s kind of allowing us to get our best five, what we feel is the best five, on the field at the same time. I’m very confident that the kids will go out and play well."
Lorando Johnson — nicknamed "Snaxx" — ranks fourth in the Arkansas secondary in coverage grade at 63.9 according to Pro Football Focus. Though that number may seem low, Johnson more than makes up for it with his aggressive playing nature and solid size for a cornerback. The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back has 12 total tackles and one interception to start the 2023 season.
"I think he thinks that he could play nose guard," Pittman said. "I think he thinks he could. Not an over-confident guy, but he possesses enough size… If you could go out and recruit big corners, that’s what you’d want because now you have a guy that has the size, the ability to play corner, but yet he can go play Hog, he can play safety, all those type things. A little bit of that is what Snaxx is.
"He’s got enough size to play the Hog, but he’s also got enough quickness to play the corner. When we got him, there was not any thought in our mind for him to go to the Hog position. We got him as a corner and then we found out what type of tackler he was and the aggressiveness that he had, then we were able to move him into Hog."
Another big-time contributor for the Razorbacks' secondary has been Braxton, who through six games has recorded 12 total tackles and five pass breakups. According to PFF, Braxton ranks second in the secondary in pass coverage with a grade of 72.7.
"Basically what happened is it just clicked for him, what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to do it," Pittman said. "It happened to me when I played football as well. Now you’re seeing that true athletic ability that he has and the speed that he has.
In the game against Ole Miss, Braxton had two pass breakups and allowed zero passes on four targets. PFF rated him as the Razorbacks' top defensive player of the game for his efforts (83.8). Unfortunately, the freshman defensive back had to leave the game early with an undisclosed injury
"I’m going to tell you now, when they didn’t let him go back in the game — and I hope he doesn’t mind me sharing — he was emotional now," Pittman said. "It bothered him. He’s a guy that loves to play the game and finally earned his right to be that starter and was playing extremely well. Whether he’s able to play or not, I don’t know.
"But his future for us is really bright. It finally clicked to him. He understood the calls, understood where he’s supposed to be on the field, and just let his athletic ability take over at that point. He quit thinking as much."
The other freshman to receive early playing time in his collegiate career is Metcalf, who has compiled five total tackles through the first six games of the season. PFF ranks Metcalf's coverage grade at 47.1, so the young defensive back has a bit of developing to do before he becomes a major factor for the Hogs.
"His only deal is his opportunities haven’t come quite as often as what Braxton’s have, but we have a lot of confidence in him," Pittman said. "He is playing faster as well, and I think he is going to be a really big part of our future. I really like him a lot. I like his family.
"I like everything about him but his opportunities haven’t come as often as Braxton’s because of who is playing in front of him, and injury situation and things of that nature, but I think he’s going to be a really good player and he’s doing a really good job for us now."
As for the rest of the Arkansas secondary, McGlothern is still nursing a concussion that he suffered in the matchup against Texas A&M, but Pittman said he "feels pretty good" about the cornerback playing against Alabama this Saturday during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
The Preseason All-SEC First Team selection has accumulated nine total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble en route to earning the secondary's highest coverage grade at 89.7.
Walcott sustained an undisclosed injury against Ole Miss and is less likely to play this weekend according to Pittman. The safety has made 16 total tackles with one pass breakup and has a 55.6 coverage grade according to PFF.
After starting out the season as a starting cornerback, Singletary has been relegated to the backup cornerback spot behind Braxton. His eight total tackles and three pass breakups have earned him a 58.4 season coverage grade from PFF.
Stewart has received very little playing time this season, as he's recorded just 68 snaps in the secondary through six games. In that time, he's made two total tackles and has earned a PFF coverage grade of 48.7.
Returning safeties Jayden Johnson (56.0 coverage grade) and Hudson Clark (71.9 coverage grade) have had a major impact on the Hogs' defense as well, as they've recorded 31 total tackles and two interceptions combined.
Arkansas' (2-4, 0-3 SEC) secondary will have another chance to shine Saturday, as they're set to take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN.