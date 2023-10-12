After a 2022 season that saw the Arkansas defense rank dead last in the FBS passing yards allowed per game (294.7), it comes as a bit of a surprise that the 2023 version of the Razorbacks' defense ranks much better in the metric at 51st overall (214.7).

Following former defensive coordinator Barry Odom's departure, head coach Sam Pittman hired Central Florida's Travis Williams (defensive coordinator/linebackers), Florida State's Marcus Woodson (co-defensive coordinator/safeties) and Florida's Deron Wilson (secondary) to help flip one of the SEC's worst defenses alongside returning defensive line coach Deke Adams.

Offseason transfer portal additions Lorando Johnson (Baylor), Alfahiym Walcott (Baylor), Jaheim Singletary (Georgia) and Kee'yon Stewart (TCU) have been solid contributors and freshmen Jaylon Braxton and TJ Metcalf are on the rise.

Pair that group with returning playmakers Dwight McGlothern Jr., Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson, and the Razorbacks have a secondary capable of performing in the SEC West.

Last week against Ole Miss, the Arkansas defense only allowed 153 passing yards — a season-low for the Rebels.

"I felt like this last week we played the most confident that we have," Pittman said on Wednesday. "Now we still got to get guys on the ground and tackle a little bit better, we’ve got work to do, but I felt like that group played really well. I think some of that has to do with the versatility of guys like a (Hudson) Clark, like Snaxx. Obviously we got beat up last week physically, so we’re not quite as what you might call non-confident in our guys.

"We feel a lot of confidence in them because they’ve been able to play and show that they can have success. Again, we learned that cross-training a little bit during that COVID year and we continue to do that, that way it’s kind of allowing us to get our best five, what we feel is the best five, on the field at the same time. I’m very confident that the kids will go out and play well."

Lorando Johnson — nicknamed "Snaxx" — ranks fourth in the Arkansas secondary in coverage grade at 63.9 according to Pro Football Focus. Though that number may seem low, Johnson more than makes up for it with his aggressive playing nature and solid size for a cornerback. The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back has 12 total tackles and one interception to start the 2023 season.

"I think he thinks that he could play nose guard," Pittman said. "I think he thinks he could. Not an over-confident guy, but he possesses enough size… If you could go out and recruit big corners, that’s what you’d want because now you have a guy that has the size, the ability to play corner, but yet he can go play Hog, he can play safety, all those type things. A little bit of that is what Snaxx is.

"He’s got enough size to play the Hog, but he’s also got enough quickness to play the corner. When we got him, there was not any thought in our mind for him to go to the Hog position. We got him as a corner and then we found out what type of tackler he was and the aggressiveness that he had, then we were able to move him into Hog."