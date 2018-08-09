FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Chad Morris didn't have much time to piece together the Hogs' 2018 recruiting class after being hired last December.

Morris and his staff did an admirable job, though, signing four previously committed high school prospects and adding 11 more to the group themselves. Several of those true freshman are now pushing to make an immediate impact this season.

"I think we have a lot of freshmen that have a chance to help us out this year," Morris said after practice Thursday. "It’s really hard to see without just going in and only two days of pads, but some guys have just flashed."

Morris specifically mentioned five true freshmen that are standing out through six practices. Here's what he had to say about each of those players.

DB Joe Foucha: "Right off the top of my head, Joe Foucha. I think he’s a guy, hands down, has a chance to be special. He really does."

CB LaDarrius Bishop: "I’ve been pleased with [LaDarrius Bishop]. He’s done some good things."

OL Silas Robinson and OL Noah Gatlin: "Both of these two offensive linemen, Silas Robinson and Noah Gatlin, these guys are getting a ton of reps in that offensive line. Whatever the circumstance is, we have some guys out right now that’s forcing these two freshmen, young guys, to get in there and get game-speed reps. They have done a really good job. And I’ve been very proud of them."

DT Isaiah Nichols: "Isaiah Nichols, he’s got something. He’s got a lot of fight in him. I love it. He’s a good one that will have a great career here in that defensive line."

Morris will know more about his freshmen following the Hogs' first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday. One of the greatest obstacles for the newcomers going forward is making sure they can adjust to the demands of the preseason.

"I think [Thursday], not just one freshman, there’s been several of them that kind of hit that six-day wall a little bit," Morris said. "As I told them, we have to pull them through the knot hole. We just have to keep pulling. You’re going to make it. You’re going to survive. Just keep pulling."