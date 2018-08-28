SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Subscribe before kickoff and get 50% off an annual subscription. That's just $50 for a whole year of the best Arkansas sports coverage on the internet, plus access to the most active and engaged message board in the land. USE CODE: HAWGS18

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.