FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-6 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas got off to an extremely slow start — so slow that the Hogs were out-gained by the Golden Flashes at halftime and they held a measly 14-6 lead over a Kent State team that gave up 56 points and 723 total yards to UCF in Week 1.

The Razorbacks turned things on in the second half to pull away, but it was by no means a pretty game. Arkansas gained just 308 total yards, 172 on the ground and 136 through the air.

Here are six quick thoughts from the game, including observations on the offensive line, defensive line, tight end position, KJ Jefferson and more.