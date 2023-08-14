Having a true freshman start at tight end is not something that happens very often, but that could be the case for the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall.

From his first practice in the spring to now, four-star freshman Luke Hasz is hard to miss. He's always made the impressive catches, but now Hasz is up to 242 pounds, he's becoming a strong blocker and he's developed a relationship with quarterback KJ Jefferson.

"Yeah, he just comes to work everyday and works hard, works on his route running and tries to build a better relationship with KJ," tight ends coach Morgan Turner said Monday. "And then he'll compete, go up and get balls and just make plays when they're available."

A native of Bixby, Oklahoma, Hasz is one of four new scholarship tight ends for the Razorbacks this year. Fellow four-star freshman Shamar Easter arrived in the summer, as did Louisville transfer Francis Sherman and North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms.

Sherman is a senior who has played a lot of football, but he said Hasz is a different kind of talent at tight end.

"I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a freshman, let alone a tight end, with the talent that Luke has," Sherman said. "He’s obviously the best freshman tight end I’ve ever seen, and he may very well likely be the best tight end in general that I’ve ever seen. The sky is the limit for that kid.

"He brings it every day with his work ethic. It’d be really easy for a kid with as much natural talent as him to take a step back in the weight room or maybe not be responsible outside of here. He’s got the mentality of a fifth year [player]. I think the sky really is the limit for him."

As a senior for Bixby High School, Hasz caught 35 passes for 597 yards and nine touchdowns. If he keeps trending up like he is, that stat line isn't impossible for Hasz with the Razorbacks in 2023.

"Luke is special," Gumms said. "He’s real special. He’s the first freshman that I’ve seen that really just goes out there and gives his best and looks like he’s been in this for three years, four years. He looks comfortable out there. I’ll say this every time: He’s special — real special. He should have a big year."

Hasz makes the tough plays look easy during practice. He'll win a one-on-one battle, catch the 50/50 ball and make the toe-tapping grabs on the sideline. Redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington said Monday that if the ball is in the air, Hasz is going to go get it.

As a true freshman who hasn't played a down of college football yet, Hasz still has plenty of room to grow and learn. Washington said Hasz has already made significant strides in the passing game since the spring.

"He’s bigger now," Washington said. "So when he runs a route they kind of bounce off. If you like give them a wing or something, he can actually like get them off him a little bit more better.

"So it just helps his game better to get open and catch balls. It just makes him better in general. And he’s aggressive in the blocking game either way, so he’s going to put his head in there, regardless."

With Dan Enos now the offensive coordinator, the tight end will be used at a much higher rate than it has the past three years at Arkansas. Turner didn't want to reveal too much of the scheme, but he made it clear that they are going to utilize their talented guys like Hasz.

"We’re ready to line up anywhere on the field," Turner said. "We’ve been there and that’s part of the mental challenge of it. You’ve got to know all the spots."

Arkansas has nine practices in the books and 16 remain in fall camp ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.