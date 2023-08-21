With transfers wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa likely starting on the outside, the slot wide receiver spot in Arkansas' offense is up for grabs amongst a talented crowd of potential suitors — including redshirt sophomore Jaedon Wilson.

Wilson played in eight games for the Razorbacks during the 2022 season, and he caught three passes for 49 yards total. His best outing was in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas, when he made two catches for 47 yards — including a two-point reception in the second overtime period.

The DeSoto, Texas, native said Monday he is excited about the upcoming season.

"I just feel like I haven't played football in a long time at the highest level that I have in high school," Wilson said. "I'm just ready to get back on that field and show what I haven't."

During the 11-on-11 fastball periods in Arkansas' open portions of practice to the media, Wilson has been seen lining up in the slot position frequently.

"I kind of made the move, middle of the summer when I learned I was going to be doing both," Wilson said. "And yeah that’s when I made the move."

Wilson has been sporting a green jersey as of late, but he said he should be out of green in the next two days. Getting back to full health and getting more reps is crucial to Wilson's continued upward trajectory, but time off the field can be spent learning new offensive coordinator Dan Enos' offense.

"Like I said about the offense, the offense is so complex that any receiver can be anywhere on the field," Wilson said. "You have to know everything on the field to play in our offense."

That complexity could be intimidating to some players, but the Arkansas wide receivers love it, according to Wilson.

"We love being able to move all the way around the field just because we all feel like we’re route runners," Wilson said. "We can run routes at any position on the field. We love the complexity of the offense."

Despite the third wide receiver starting spot being up for the taking, the competition isn't the overruling narrative in the room.

"Everybody wants to come in and work and get better we all feed off of each other," Wilson said. "So I don’t want to just say it’s competition, we all looking for good work."

Just like Razorback fans, the players are ready for the season to get going too. Going against your own team can get stale after a while.

"Competing with the defense has been great," Wilson said. "I love competing with the defense, but it’s about time for that season to come and start preparing for the opponent. Fall camp has been great, but it’s time for the season now."

Wilson won't have to wait long, as the Razorbacks have just 10 more practices ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.