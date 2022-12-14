The Razorbacks are gearing up for their ever-controversial North Little Rock game Saturday, and a new member of the squad has his sights set on making the trip a positive experience.

Nick Smith Jr., a graduate of North Little Rock High School, is no stranger to Simmons Bank Arena. The freshman guard said Wednesday that he has seen a couple Razorback basketball games there, and not just Eric Musselman-led squads. Saturday will, however, mark his first game as a player inside the venue.

“It’s a fun experience,” Smith said. “I just can’t wait to get out there and see what that’s all about.”

Smith said he is excited for the chance to play a homecoming game of sorts, but it is tough to ignore the history the Hogs have had in his hometown.

“My mindset in that game is just to go in and try to dominate, you know what I’m saying, and try to get the win,” Smith said.

After beginning last season 9-0, Arkansas suffered its second straight defeat of the year to Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena last year, bringing its all-time record in that building to 12-10.

“This has not been a one-year thing,” Musselman said. “If you look at our record in Little Rock, it's got to improve.”

Having been to watch the Razorbacks there multiple times, Smith has seen his fair share of disappointing games. He said every time he has gone, he has seen his team lose.

“That’s one of the things I’m not trying to do this weekend for sure,” Smith said.

Smith noted that Musselman has emphasized the Hogs’ record in home games away from Fayetteville all week.

“You know Coach Muss definitely said something about that plenty of times,” Smith said. “Coach Muss don't like to lose. That's just who he is. Wherever we're at — Oklahoma, Little Rock, Jacksonville, The Bahamas — we're gonna try to play Arkansas basketball and try to dominate and get a win.”

The No. 10 Razorbacks are scheduled to head to North Little Rock on Friday in advance of their contest with the Bradley Braves at 3 p.m. CT Saturday. There will be no television broadcast or live stream, but the game can be heard on the radio.

Although it will be considered a home game as far as the NET rankings go, to Musselman's dismay, he mentioned that the Arkansas contingent in the central part of the state has been very noticeable during his tenure so far.

"I was just talking with Hunter (Yurachek) literally five minutes ago and we were talking about how loud, when Adrio Bailey blocked that shot against Valpo, that’s as loud as a building he or I have heard," Musselman said. "The crowds have been great there. The enthusiasm has been great. When we got out to eat the night before the game, great environment. In the hotel walking through the lobby, everybody’s excited. Now we’ve got to go play better."