FAYETTEVILLE – Both teams used their aces Friday night, but got even better performances with a pair of southpaws on the mound Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas’ Kacey Murphy out-dueled Texas A&M’s John Doxakis, throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the Razorbacks’ 3-1 series-clinching victory over the Aggies.

“He comes across as just that crafty, left-handed veteran,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “At our level – the Division I college baseball level – he’s that guy.

“There’s some of those guys at the big league level that look the same and they just pitch. They get you out. They get you to get yourself out.”

The win means the Razorbacks will have at least a share of the SEC West lead going into the final series of the regular season. They can guarantee sole possession of first place in the division by completing a sweep at noon Sunday.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (3-5, 4.76 ERA) will take the mound for Arkansas, while Texas A&M will counter with junior right-hander Stephen Kolek (5-4, 3.78 ERA). The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Murphy Shines

It didn’t look like Murphy would last too long early in the game. The Rogers native gave up a single, hit by pitch and walk to three consecutive batters, loading the bases with one out in the first inning.

Arkansas was frustrated with the strike zone by home plate umpire Hank Himmanen, prompting a mound visit by pitching coach Wes Johnson.

Murphy responded by getting the next two Aggies to ground into a fielder’s choice and fly out to right field. That was the first of three times he stranded a runner on third base.

“First off, he believes he can do it,” Van Horn said. “He’s pretty confident. … If you don’t throw the ball in the middle of the plate, you’ve got a shot. If you’re throwing it on the corners and you locate it well with a little deception, a lot of times the hitters get themselves out and that’s what Murphy relies on.”

One of the reasons Murphy had so much success Saturday was because he was able to throw all three of his pitches – fastball, changeup and slider – for strikes and at any time.

“He doesn’t have to rely on one (pitch),” catcher Grant Koch said. “He can go to whatever pitch at any count. You can go off sequence and can mess guys up and change things really quickly.”

Although he retired the Aggies in order in the second inning, Murphy was still sitting at 43 total pitches. He needed only 65 pitches to get through the rest of his outing, which was a career-high 7 1/3 innings.

With his pitch count sitting at 100, Van Horn and Johnson decided to send him back out for the eighth inning with the intent to let him face two batters. The first guy reached on an infield single, but Murphy bounced back with his fifth strikeout of the game.

He exited the game to a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd of 8,876.

“He looked like he was commanding everything,” Van Horn said. “If the pitch count wouldn’t have been so high, we would have let him roll, but it was time to go, I guess.”

The outing lowered his season ERA to 2.30, which ranks second in the SEC behind only Florida’s Brady Singer (2.25).

Play of the Game

The bases-loaded jam Murphy escaped in the first inning was aided by a sensational defensive play by Casey Martin and Grant Koch.

Designated hitter Chris Andritsos hit a sharp ground ball that Martin fielded at third base, preventing a likely extra-base hit that would have scored a couple of runs.

The second half of the play was when Martin fired the ball home to Koch, who completed the force out by fielding the one-hopper.

“The defensive play of the game was Grant Koch picking that ball backhanded with a catcher’s glove,” Van Horn said. “When you have a catcher’s glove, the ball’s got to go right in the middle of that thing and stick. That was just a tremendous play.”

Koch said it wasn’t until after they got back in the dugout that he realized just how big of a play it was to keep the game scoreless going into the bottom of the first inning, when Arkansas took the lead.

“It was a good play by Marty because it was too late for a double play and he came to me trying to get an out,” Koch said. “Anytime you can keep a run off the board, no matter what inning, but bases loaded situation, afterward I realized that could have affected the whole game.”

Shaddy Stays Hot

Carson Shaddy kept the senior weekend festivities going by notching another three RBIs with a 2-for-4 performance. He also hit a three-run home run Friday night.

The first time he came up to bat, Shaddy fouled off four pitches before singling to left field with two outs, scoring Eric Cole from second.

“That was big, giving us that lead after they didn’t score when they had the bases loaded and one out,” Van Horn said. “For us to get a big two-out hit with a runner at second, that was big.”

Arkansas had plenty of opportunities to add to its lead, but the 1-0 score held until Shaddy’s seventh-inning plate appearance. With runners on second and third and two outs, he crushed a 2-2 pitch right into the teeth of a strong wind blowing in from right field.

Off the bat, right fielder Chandler Morris took off for the warning track, but the ball blew back in quite a ways and he had to make a diving effort at it. He couldn’t make the catch, resulting in a two-run double.

“When you are playing a close game against a really good team, those things are magnified,” Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “Certainly that one was magnified in today’s game.”

Adventurous Ninth

Those insurance runs in the seventh proved to be big for the Razorbacks, as reliever Barrett Loseke ran into some trouble in the ninth inning.

A four-pitch leadoff walk led to a visit from Johnson, who appeared to get right in his face for a one-sided conversation.

“Sometimes with Loseke, you just have to get under his skin a little bit,” Van Horn said. “You have to fire him up, maybe to the point where he gets red-faced and he’s a little upset. Some guys have to pitch that way.”

If nothing else, that got the right-hander to throw strikes. He ended up allowing a pair of infield singles and a sacrifice fly before striking out Cole Bedford to earn the save.

Updates on Cronin, First Base

Arkansas closer Matt Cronin, who has missed the last two weekends while battling mono, is still on track to return Sunday. Van Horn confirmed that he would pitch in the series finale regardless of the situation.

“I hope to use him with the lead,” Van Horn said. “If that’s not the case, I think we’ll still use him anyway just to get him some work or maybe just try to hold somebody earlier in the game in certain situations. We need to get him on the mound.”

When asked about the first base position, Van Horn said he would likely go back to Hunter Wilson. The junior started Friday night, but didn’t have a very clean defensive game.

Senior Jared Gates got the start Saturday, going 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch and walk while making all of the plays in the field.

Other Tidbits

-Loseke’s save was his third of the season. It was also Arkansas’ 20th as a team, tying the single-season school record set back in 2011.

-Since taking over the leadoff spot in the lineup against Texas Tech, Cole is 14 for 38 with four doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. He also has three walks and only three strikeouts. That means he has a .368/.419/.711 slash over those nine games.