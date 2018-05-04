Once again, there was late-inning drama in an Arkansas-LSU baseball game. This time, however, the Razorbacks came out on top.

Consecutive two-out hits in the eighth inning by Evan Lee and Jared Gates lifted Arkansas to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Tigers in the series opener Friday night.

It snapped the Razorbacks' five-game road losing streak and is their first win in Baton Rouge since 2014, as they were swept two years ago in the series that featured the "rally possom" and a wild comeback in favor of LSU.

Before the clutch hits by Lee and Gates, Cole actually led off the eight with his second home run of the night to pull Arkansas within 4-3. He also led off the game with a long ball after a nine-pitch at bat.

"I wasn't really driving the ball as much as I wanted to," Cole said on the postgame radio show. "The last couple of weeks I've seen the ball really well. ... I'm thankful that I'm seeing the ball better and it's paid off for me."

Arkansas' first three runs of the game came on leadoff homers, as Grant Koch hit one in the third inning as well.

LSU responded after the first two, getting a sacrifice fly by Daniel Cabrera on a 13-pitch at bat in the first and a solo home run of its own by Beau Jordan in the third, and later took the lead that inning on an Austin Bain RBI single.

The sixth inning was particularly painful for the Razorbacks. Despite loading the bases with just one out, Lee struck out and Gates flew out to left to strand them.

Instead of tying the game or taking the lead, Arkansas found itself in a bigger hole after the inning because Hunter Feduccia added a run on a two-out RBI single on an 0-2 count.

It was the eighth hit and fourth run charged to right-hander Blaine Knight, both of which were season highs.

Arkansas bailed him out with a big eighth inning, beginning with Cole's home run and ending with Lee and Gates doing what they failed to do earlier in the game - deliver clutch hits - to give Arkansas a 5-4 lead.

For the final three innings, head coach Dave Van Horn turned to ace relievers Barrett Loseke and Jake Reindl. The former got Arkansas through the seventh and eighth innings before putting a pair of runners on base with walks in the ninth.

Needing two outs to close out the game, Reindl struck out two Tigers to pick up his fifth save of the year.

Coupled with Ole Miss getting blown out 13-5 at South Carolina, the Razorbacks are guaranteed to have at least a share of the SEC West lead with two weeks remaining.

They'll have a chance to add to their lead in the division at 7 p.m. Friday. Arkansas will also be going for just its third series win over LSU during Van Horn's 16-year tenure.