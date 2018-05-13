FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas started and ended its home slate the same way: with a sweep.

The Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 6-3 on Sunday to cap their fifth three-game sweep of the year and give them a school-record 29 regular-season wins at Baum Stadium.

It also improved their SEC home record to an impressive 14-1, with the lone loss coming against South Carolina last month.

“I just think we’re so comfortable here,” senior Luke Bonfield said. “We have a huge amount of support from the fans and I think that’s very intimidating to play against as an opponent. The fans have a lot to do with it and we just love them for that.”

Arkansas’ only other losses came in non-conference play, when it dropped games against USC and Kent State before winning rubber matches in those series.

Hosting a regional is virtually locked up for the Razorbacks and they have an excellent chance to get a top-eight national seed, which would allow them to host a super regional, so the single-season Baum Stadium record of 31 wins set in 2004 is within reach.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “I don’t care how good you are, winning 29 out of 32 games at home is amazing.”

That success has offset Arkansas’ struggles on the road, where it is 3-9 in conference play. With one weekend remaining – at Georgia, beginning Thursday – the Razorbacks have a one-game lead over Ole Miss in the SEC West standings.

They will need to win at least the same amount of games as the Rebels, who travel to last-place Alabama, next week to win the division because Ole Miss holds the tiebreaker.

Seniors Star in Finale

Playing their final regular-season series at Baum Stadium, Bonfield and Carson Shaddy had a weekend to remember. They combined for 10 RBIs out of Arkansas’ 18 runs in the sweep.

Bonfield was the star Sunday. He got the scoring started with an RBI fielder’s choice in the first inning before launching a monster three-run home run that cleared the seats behind Arkansas’ bullpen in left field.

“He worked the count, laid off some borderline pitches and then go the 3-1 fastball and did just what we hoped he’d do with it,” Van Horn said. “It went from a one-run lead to a four-run lead real quick.”

Later in the game, he added a single and then reached on an error by Texas A&M third baseman Allonte Wingate, who couldn’t handle a tough chopper.

The performance made him 5 for 11 on the weekend and he also reached on a walk and hit by pitch. That finally moved his batting average back over .300, as he entered the weekend at .296 and ended at .308.

“Right when I was really struggling, right before I got going again, (director of video and scouting) Zach Barr ended up having a little talk with me, kind of pumped me up a little bit,” Bonfield said. “That really got my mind right and I owe him a lot of credit for that.”

Shaddy did his damage in the first two games, with three RBIs – including a three-run homer Friday night – in each one. He went 1 for 3 on Sunday to finish the weekend 4 for 10, raising his season batting average to a team-high .364.

Campbell Bounces Back

The run support provided by Bonfield on Sunday proved to be plenty for redshirt sophomore Isaiah Campbell, who struck out seven in five scoreless innings for Arkansas.

The right-hander had struggled lately, allowing 11 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings over his previous three starts. He showed glimpses against LSU before unraveling in the fifth inning, but then pitched to his potential against the Aggies.

“This week and last week at LSU, I just went out there and had fun and competed,” Campbell said. “That’s what I did again today. Seeing success like that makes baseball a lot of fun.”

Campbell said he was able to throw his fastball at the knees to both sides of the plate and keep hitters off balance by mixing in his changeup at various spots in the count.

Although he had thrown only 72 pitches, Van Horn made the decision to go to the bullpen in the sixth inning. Texas A&M was on its third time through the order and he didn’t want to push it with Campbell.

“Going into the game, we had talked about we are not going to leave him in too long,” Van Horn said. “We may take him out early, but we are not going to leave him in too long.”

It was the third solid start for the Razorbacks this weekend. Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy each gave them at least seven innings, helping preserve the bullpen for Sunday.

The trio threw a combined 19 1/3 innings, allowing only three earned runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out 23.

Cronin’s Return

One of the bullpen arms available Sunday was Matt Cronin, the Razorbacks’ closer who had missed three weeks while battling mono.

Before getting sick, Cronin was considered one of the top relievers in the SEC and was even named to the NCBWA’s midseason watch list for the Stopper of the Year award.

Van Horn called on him with Arkansas in a jam, as Texas A&M put a couple of runners on base and the tying run was coming to the plate with one out in the seventh. He got Bedford to ground into a fielder’s choice and Michael Helman to fly out to escape unscathed.

An efficient 10-pitch eighth inning and strikeout to start the ninth was followed by back-to-back walks to the bottom two hitters in the Aggies’ lineup, marking the end of his day.

“It was a little bit stressful and he worked his way out of it,” Van Horn said. “That was really good to see. He just ran out of gas. I didn’t want him to throw more than 30 pitches, but I guess he was probably done at 20 from what it looked like after those last two hitters.”

Both of those runners came around to score and were charged to Cronin, but it was a solid return for a pitcher who will likely be critical for Arkansas’ postseason run.

Kenley’s Defense

With Jax Biggers going down with an injury in the first inning Friday, Jack Kenley was forced into action for virtually the entire series. Although he didn’t have any hits, he played great defense at shortstop.

His biggest play of the weekend came in the third inning Sunday. With runners on first and second and one out, he made a diving stop on a groundball hit by Helman and flipped it with his glove to Shaddy, who stepped on second and fired to first to complete the double play.

“The ball left the bat and I thought it was going into centerfield,” Van Horn said. “He timed his dive perfectly. Obviously he was fully extended and he did a good job of not trying to flip the ball out of his glove immediately.”

Saturday and Sunday were just the 11th and 12th times Kenley has started this season, with seven of those coming in SEC play and most of them at third base.

Kenley said his duties during most games include charting pitches to help his teammates in situational hitting, but that helps keep him tuned in and ready to go.

“Helping out in that kind of sense and knowing that every single pitch you have a role to play no matter where you’re at on the field or on the bench, that kind of stuff keeps you locked in where if you go in, you’re ready,” Kenley said.

Injury Update

The injury bug struck again Sunday, as catcher Grant Koch went down with an apparent right ankle injury in the top of the seventh inning. It happened while he chased down a passed ball and he laid on the field for several minutes before behind helped off.

After the game, though, he was in the tunnel and locker room to congratulate his teammates on the win. Van Horn sounded optimistic, as well, when asked about it during postgame interviews.

“Just from walking in there and talking to him, it’s just sore,” Van Horn said. “He’ll get it looked at and X-rayed. Right now we think it’s a sprained ankle, that would be our guess.”

Freshman Casey Opitz replaced him for the final two-plus innings. He played clean defense and even knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

It was Opitz’s 15th appearance of the season, which includes six starts. That isn’t a lot of experience for the freshman, but Van Horn is confident he’s ready if Koch is out for an extended period of time.

“He’s a good player,” Van Horn said. “He’s a really good catcher, really throws well, blocks well. He works hard every day. He knows that next year is his year to be our catcher and he’s been waiting his time.”

The other injury Arkansas suffered over the weekend was to Biggers, whose left index finger was fractured while trying to bunt Friday night. His status for the Georgia series is still up in the air, as it depends on how well he can tolerate the pain.

“If we don’t feel like he’s quite ready, then we’ll maybe use him in a pinch or bring him in for an inning or two or whatever we need to do,” Van Horn said. “We’ll just kind of wait and see how that goes the next few days.”

Other Tidbits

-Mother’s Day likely kept many fans away from the ballpark Sunday, as the attendance was just 6,758. That brings the Texas A&M series’ actual attendance to 24,666 over three games.

-With it being the final regular-season home series, Arkansas also revealed the season attendance figures. The Razorbacks saw 176,012 fans actually come through the games and they sold 246,774 tickets. That paid number is about 40,000 shy of the Baum Stadium record, but it was likely hindered by the weather eliminating four games (three doubleheaders and one cancelation) and causing poor attendance earlier in the year.

-Arkansas’ 8- and 9-hole hitters – which consisted of Hunter Wilson, Jared Gates and Kenley – went only 2 for 14 (.143) at the plate this weekend, but they reached base eight times via five walks and three hit by pitches, giving them a .455 on-base percentage. Kenley also had a pair of sacrifice bunts.

-Bedford was the toughest out of the weekend for Arkansas. The Texas A&M catcher went 6 for 13 over the three games, raising his batting average 20 points to .268.

-The sweep moves the Razorbacks ahead of Texas A&M in the all-time series for the first time, according to Arkansas’ records. They are 42-41 overall against the Aggies.