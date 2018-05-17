Arkansas was heading down a familiar path for six innings Thursday night until flipping the script at Georgia.

A six-run seventh inning gave the Razorbacks a four-run lead and they made it stick in an 8-6 series-opening win over the Bulldogs.

It was a big victory for Arkansas, as it clinches a top-four seed and first-round bye in next week’s SEC Tournament and moves it ever closer to securing a top-eight national seed for the NCAA Tournament. With Ole Miss beating Alabama, the Razorbacks also maintain a one-game lead in the SEC West race with two games remaining.

The difference was an offensive explosion in the seventh inning. Arkansas’ first four batters reached on hits, with Casey Martin’s fourth single of the game getting things started.

Heston Kjerstad followed with an RBI single and then Luke Bonfield gave the Razorbacks the lead with a two-run home run. A wild pitch scored Dominic Fletcher, who tripled after Bonfield’s long ball. The other two runs came on another wild pitch and an RBI single by Eric Cole.

Georgia managed to cut its deficit in half over the next two innings, when Arkansas turned to its bullpen to relieve starter Blaine Knight. Jake Reindl and Matt Cronin were charged with one run apiece.

Cronin actually got the Razorbacks through the final 2 2/3 innings, notching his 10th save of the year in his second outing since missing three weeks with mono. That moves him into a tie for sixth on the UA single-season saves list and puts him three shy of tying Colby Suggs’ record set in 2013.

Despite giving up a pair of solo home runs, Knight picked up his ninth win and remained undefeated on the year. He gave up four runs – two earned – on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Razorbacks actually struck first, with Carson Shaddy delivering a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the opening frame, but then things started to unravel.

Hunter Wilson committed an error that led to a first-inning run and then Martin made two errors, including one that led to another unearned run charged to Knight.

Those mistakes – coupled with Arkansas coming up empty in several scoring opportunities, including a bases-loaded situation in the fifth – had Arkansas seemingly headed to its 10th SEC road loss in 13 games before the seventh-inning explosion.

Instead, the Razorbacks won their fourth series-opener on the road this season. They’ll send junior left-hander Kacey Murphy (6-4, 2.30 ERA) to the mound to try to clinch their first SEC road series. With bad weather expected in the Athens, Ga., area, first pitch was moved up four hours to 2 p.m. CT.