FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas got some help from Texas A&M before finally notching a clutch hit with the bases loaded to break Friday night’s game open.

Those situations have given the Razorbacks fits all season, but Eric Cole delivered a big two-run single in the fifth inning of their 9-3 series-opening win over the Aggies.

It was part of a five-run frame that saw Arkansas’ lead grow from one to the final margin of six. The first two runs scored via a bases-loaded walk to Jack Kenley and hit by pitch to Hunter Wilson to set up Cole’s hit.

“Both got down with two strikes real quick and kind of fought off pitches,” Cole said. “I kind of fed off that and knew it was my turn. Seeing what they did helped me out a lot. I didn’t really have any pressure because we had already scored two runs.”

Despite having team an SEC-leading .306 batting average, Arkansas was hitting just .228 in 57 at bats with the bases loaded coming into the night. With the hit Friday, Cole is 3 for 7 in those situations.

Casey Martin capped scoring with a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield. The nine runs were plenty for the Razorbacks, who closed out the victory to improve to 34-15 overall. At 15-10 in conference play, they also maintain a half-game lead over Ole Miss in the SEC West standings.

Game 2 of the series is at 1 p.m. Saturday, with senior day festivities scheduled to begin about 30 minutes before first pitch.

Kilkenny’s Kryptonite

Arkansas jumped all over Texas A&M ace Mitchell Kilkenny in the first inning, scoring four runs on four hits. Dominic Fletcher got things started with an RBI single through the right side and Carson Shaddy followed with a three-run homer.

“We knew he had a good fastball and he liked to pitch off the fastball like the rest of the staff, so we were kind of going in there looking for fastballs to hit early in the count,” Cole said. “I don’t think he really expected us to come out there hunting fastballs as much as we did, but it worked out for us.”

The four runs matched the most Kilkenny had allowed in his three-year career with the Aggies. He mostly settled down after that, but still allowed runners to reach over three scoreless innings.

That changed in the aforementioned fifth inning, as he put the first three batters on base before recording an out. Texas A&M turned to its bullpen at that point, but all three runners eventually came around to score.

“Once we did that in the first inning, he kind of changed his whole approach against us and started offspeed a lot against us and we kind of had to adjust with him,” Cole said. “After that first inning, I think he did a good job of kind of matching our approach.”

Including the seven he allowed Friday, Kilkenny has given up 12 earned runs in 9 1/3 innings across four appearances against Arkansas. That is good for an 11.57 ERA, compared to a 2.42 ERA against all over opponents.

“He’s a good pitcher, throws the ball with downhill tilt,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “I don’t think he had the command that he normally has. … I just think our approach was just to be aggressive, but stay in the zone. That’s what we did.”

Knight’s Start

Aside from a pair of home runs, junior right-hander Blaine Knight looked like the ace fans have come to expect. He matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and didn’t walk anybody.

Van Horn said Knight “had it all going” for him, as he scattered five hits across a season-high seven innings.

“He had a really good breaking ball going and a lot of depth to it and kept them off balance a little bit,” Van Horn said. “He made a couple of mistakes and they made him pay for it, but other than that he had a really good four-pitch mix and he controlled most of them and just really did a good job.”

Four of Knight’s strikeouts were against Michael Helman, who came into the game with a team-high batting average of .378. Making the golden sombrero even more surprising was that Helman had only 20 strikeouts in Texas A&M’s previous 48 games.

“I think that right there tells you that Blaine had really, really good stuff,” Van Horn said. “To strike out a hitter like him that many times…I think it just tells you they were really having trouble with pretty much the cutter and the curveball.”

It was a refreshing start for Knight, who hadn’t been pitching deep into games in recent weeks and was coming off his worst start of the year at LSU. He gave up four earned runs and struck out only three in six innings against the Tigers.

“That’s definitely the best command I’ve had, the best stuff I’ve had in four weeks now,” Knight said. “Hope it stays around. I’m going to work on it and try to keep it here. That’s what we need.”

Knight's 11 strikeouts give him 222 for his career, which ranks eighth on Arkansas' all-time list. He passed Rob Quarnstrom (216), DJ Baxendale (217) and Charlie Isaacson (219) on Friday and is one shy of tying Mike Oquist for seventh.

Biggers Update

Trying to lay down a bunt to keep Arkansas’ big first inning alive, Jax Biggers fouled off a pitch that also hit his left index finger, which is on his glove hand. He immediately motioned for the trainer and it appeared to be bleeding.

The injury forced Kenley to finish the at bat and stay in the game to play shortstop. Biggers left the stadium to get an X-ray, which revealed he has a fracture. He rejoined the dugout wearing a splint and will be able to play as pain allows.

“He won’t play short tomorrow, but it’d be one of those, from what I’ve been told and the X-ray I saw, it’s going to be something he might need a couple of days off,” Van Horn said after the game. “Might be able to go against Georgia if he can handle the pain.”

Dingers

Arkansas isn’t honoring its seniors until before Saturday’s game, but Shaddy didn’t waste any time starting off his final regular-season series at Baum Stadium with a bang.

He sent the second pitch he saw Friday night into the Hog Pen to give the Razorbacks a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

“I was just kind of telling myself, ‘Cover the outside corner and see a curveball or slider up,’” Shaddy said. “He made a good pitch. It was low and inside. My instincts took over. … I just put the bat on the ball and good things happened.”

It was Shaddy’s 10th home run of the season, which is tied with freshmen Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad for second on the team. They are two behind Cole’s team-leading 12 homers.

The Razorbacks now have 75 long balls this season, which is five more than they had at this point in 2010, when they hit a school-record 92.

All three of Texas A&M’s runs came on home runs, with Hunter Coleman crushing a solo bomb to start the second inning and Will Frizzell hitting a two-run homer in the fourth.

Other Tidbits

-A crowd of 9,032 fans took advantage of beautiful weather in Northwest Arkansas and were in the stands at Baum Stadium

-First base umpire Hank Himmanen had two calls overturned within the first three innings Friday night. He originally ruled that Shaddy’s throw took Wilson off the bag on a play in the first inning, but Braden Shewmake was eventually called out. In the third, Fletcher appeared to beat a throw at first after Kilkenny bobbled the ball, but Himmanen’s call was once again overturned.

-After Knight, reliever Jake Reindl closed it out with two strong innings in which he struck out four batters. The 15 strikeouts are the most by Texas A&M’s hitters in a game this season.

-Men’s basketball head coach Mike Anderson threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

-The University of Arkansas has its spring graduation this weekend and a few Razorbacks are among the graduates. Junior right-hander Jake Reindl and senior second baseman Carson Shaddy wore “SEC Graduate” patches on their uniforms to mark the occasion. Right-hander Keaton McKinney, who recently underwent his second Tommy John surgery, and student assistant Jake Arledge, who played his final season last year, also graduate this weekend.