Arkansas had the potential game-tying run thrown out at home to end the game Saturday afternoon in Athens, Ga.

Heston Kjerstad tried to tag up and score on a shallow fly ball by Dominic Fletcher, but leftfielder Keegan McGovern’s throw beat him to the plate to preserve a 3-2 win for Georgia.

The play sends the Razorbacks into postseason play without a single series win on the road, despite winning four of five series openers away from Baum Stadium.

They will be the sole SEC West champion and No. 2 seed at the SEC Tournament if Ole Miss loses its rubber match against Alabama on Saturday. If the Rebels win, though, they’ll be co-champs and the Razorbacks will slip to the No. 4 seed.

A sixth-inning leadoff home run by Michael Curry proved to be the difference in the game. He hit the long ball off left-hander Evan Lee, who entered the game in relief of starter Kole Ramage.

Making just his second career start, the freshman from Texas gave the Razorbacks a career-long 4 2/3 innings. The only blemishes in Ramage’s outing were a two-out home run by McGovern in the third and a fifth-inning leadoff double to Mitchell Webb, who eventually came around to score on back-to-back bunts.

Head coach Dave Van Horn turned to Lee after Ramage bounced back with a strikeout and the left-hander got out of the inning with a fly ball. He decided to stick with Lee and Curry hit the homer on the first pitch he saw over the left field wall.

Lee issued a four-pitch walk to the next batter, prompting Arkansas to bring in its usual Game 3 starter, Isaiah Campbell. He didn’t start the game because of a sore foot, but looked sharp while allowing only one hit in three scoreless innings.

Grant Koch supplied all of the offense for Arkansas. He hit an RBI single and double in the second and fourth innings, respectively. The latter was nearly a home run, coming within a few feet of clearing the fence.

The Razorbacks will make the short trip to Hoover, Ala., on Sunday and get a couple of days off before playing their first game at the SEC Tournament. Arkansas’ will either play in the early afternoon game (as the No. 2 seed) or the late game (as the No. 4 seed) in the double elimination portion of the tournament Wednesday.