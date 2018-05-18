Arkansas is still searching for its first series win on the road, failing to notch the accomplishment in heartbreaking fashion Friday night.

LJ Talley’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave Georgia an 8-7 walk-off win to even the series against the Razorbacks in Athens, Ga.

It also capped a long day of baseball, as the game was interrupted by a two-hour delay after the fourth inning. Arkansas led 6-5 at the time and starter Kacey Murphy was just finding his groove before bad weather prematurely ended his outing.

The left-hander from Rogers allowed five earned runs on six hits in the first two innings, but retired six of the last seven batters he faced.

When play resumed, Arkansas turned to Cody Scroggins out of the bullpen and he promptly gave up a two-run home run to Michael Curry to lose the lead in the fifth.

The Razorbacks managed to tie the game in the eighth, with Heston Kjerstad knocking in a run on a ground out. The play scored Eric Cole, who reached on a walk and moved to third on Casey Martin’s double.

Reliever Barrett Loseke pitched the final 4 1/3 innings for Arkansas and kept the Bulldogs off the board until the 10th. He allowed a leadoff double that barely landed fair to Keegan McGovern and ended up loading the bases with a pair of intentional walks sandwiched around a sacrifice bunt. Talley ended it with a single into left field.

Once again, Arkansas got first-inning production at the plate – a two-run homer by Kjerstad – but couldn’t make it stand. Georgia responded four runs in its first at bat, including a two-run home run by Aaron Schunk.

The teams exchanged runs in the second inning before Arkansas put together a three-run third inning, capped by Cole’s RBI single to put the Razorbacks on top. That seemed like it might be enough because Murphy got on a roll, but rain and lightning dashed those hopes.

The loss sets up a rubber match at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Razorbacks still searching for their first road series win of the season and the SEC West title.