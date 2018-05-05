Arkansas' defense fell apart down the stretch to help LSU even the series Saturday night.

The Razorbacks committed three errors leading to four unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings and dropped a 6-4 decision in Baton Rouge, La.

It is the seventh time in 14 losses that Arkansas' unearned runs allowed matched or exceeded the margin of defeat.

The play that started the Razorbacks' collapse was probably a play Jack Kenley should make, as he bobbled a grounder at the beginning of the seventh inning, but it was ruled an infield single for Beau Jordan.

With Jordan representing the tying run, Brandt Broussard laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position, but he reached when Kacey Murphy threw high to first.

Both runners came around to score on Austin Bain's two-out single, giving LSU the lead. Two more errors in the eighth inning gave the Tigers a pair of insurance runs.

Those proved to be critical because Eric Cole drove in a run in the ninth inning. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, Cole's hit was just their third - in 13 at bats - with a runner in scoring position.

A recurring issue this year, Arkansas failed to take advantage of a bases loaded situation Saturday. Evan Lee did draw a bases-loaded walk to score a run, but Jared Gates followed with an inning-ending double play.

The Razorbacks' only other runs came on a two-run home run by Dominic Fletcher in the third inning. He finished the game 3 for 5 and was a triple shy of the cycle. Casey Martin was also 3 for 5 with a couple of infield hits.

Among the Razorbacks' lowlights were Heston Kjerstad going 0 for 5 with five strikeouts - a platinum sombrero - and their nine runners left on base, including four stranded on third.

Despite a shaky start, Murphy ended up with a tough-luck loss. He gave up hits to five of the first seven batters he faced, resulting in a pair of earned runs, before settling down.

After a stretch of 10 straight retired, the left-hander saw Jordan reach on the aforementioned infield hit and then he committed the first costly error of the game.

Saturday's loss is all too familiar for head coach Dave Van Horn. Since he took over in 2003, Arkansas is just 2-14 in potential series-clinching games against LSU.

The Razorbacks will get another opportunity in a rubber match at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.