No animals came on the field and Arkansas didn't throw the ball around the diamond, but that didn't change the result Sunday afternoon.

LSU built a five-run lead and hung on for a 7-5 victory over the Razorbacks. It's the seventh straight year the Tigers have won the series between the two schools.

Arkansas has also dropped 10 straight rubber matches in the series, all under head coach Dave Van Horn. In his 16th season with the Razorbacks, Van Horn has still won only two series against the Tigers.

Most of LSU's damage came in the fifth inning, when it got four consecutive hits off Isaiah Campbell and scored four runs. It was a disappointing frame after 4 1/3 solid innings by the Arkansas starter, who was charged with five earned runs on eight hits.

Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson had RBI singles sandwiched around an RBI double by Austin Bain and sacrifice fly by Daniel Cabrera.

That explosion immediately followed a game-tying home run by Heston Kjerstad, who was coming off the worst game of his freshman season. He wore the "platinum sombrero" Saturday with five strikeouts in five at bats.

The Tigers tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Arkansas made a last gasp rally with four runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough. Kjerstad notched a two-run single and Bain botched what should have been an inning-ending groundout to allow the other two runs to score.

Making his first appearance after missing seven games with a hand injury, Carson Shaddy went 2 for 4 with a double. He was one of three Razorbacks with a pair of hits, joining Kjerstad and Grant Koch.

The top four batters in Arkansas' lineup combined to go 0 for 14.

Although they are still searching for their first road series win of the year, the Razorbacks sit atop the SEC West with two weekends remaining. They are one game ahead of Ole Miss and Auburn.

Texas A&M, which visits Baum Stadium next weekend, is tied with LSU two games back in the standings.