The losing streak has extended to five games this season, as the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) lost 24-21 to the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Razorbacks actually got off to a decent start, scoring the first six points of the game, but a coverage bust led to a 79-yard touchdown from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to wide receiver Kobe Prentice, and from there the Tide never relinquished the lead.

The Arkansas offense was stagnant for much of the game, as it only mustered 250 yards in the contest. Midway through the third quarter, the Razorbacks only had three first downs, all in the first quarter.

Things started to come alive in the fourth quarter, though. It started with a five-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to wide receiver Isaiah Sategna — his first receiving touchdown of the year.

After the Razorbacks forced a Crimson Tide punt, Jefferson again led the offense down the field, capped off by a 14-yard strike from Jefferson to running back Rashod Dubinion. Following a successful two-point conversion, the Hogs made it a 24-21 game.

The Alabama defense bowed up, though, forcing a punt, and the Tide's offense was able to run the clock out on any hope of an upset in Tuscaloosa.

