For the second straight week, the Arkansas offense sputtered en route to a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday.

The Razorbacks were unable to get anything going in the run game once again, as they compiled a total of 36 yards on the ground. KJ Jefferson threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.

Penalties played a big role in the game and were a source of frustration for the fans. After committing zero against Texas A&M last week, the Razorbacks were penalized 10 times for 70 yards versus Ole Miss.

As per usual, those on social media were sure to express themselves in both the good and the bad moments.