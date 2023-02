The Arkansas Razorbacks got out to a hot start in a much-needed Quad 1 road game, leading Texas A&M by as much as 12 in the first half. After being outscored by 15 points in the second half, the Hogs dropped their second straight conference game.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they could not close out the game, as has become a trend in road conference matchups this season.

The game was full of commentary throughout: complaining about officials, bad shooting, wondering why freshman Nick Smith Jr. didn't play more, why the Hogs closed out the game so poorly, and more. Here is how Twitter reacted: