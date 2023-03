Arkansas was eliminated from the SEC Tournament on Friday after it suffered a 67-61 defeat against the Texas A&M Aggies inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Razorbacks gave up a 13-point halftime lead, which marked the second biggest comeback over the past 15 years for the Aggies, according to the SEC Network.

The blown lead is the second halftime advantage Arkansas has given up against Texas A&M this season, the first coming on Feb. 15, when the Razorbacks gave up a nine-point halftime lead and eventually lost, 62-56.

As expected, Twitter had thoughts, and most of them turned from very positive to very negative: