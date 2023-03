Arkansas survived the Auburn Tigers with a 76-73 win Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament to advance to the quarterfinal round.

The Razorbacks got revenge on the Tigers, who defeated the Hogs during the regular season. Head coach Eric Musselman extended his streak of winning at least 20 games each year as a college head coach, while the Razorbacks bolstered their resume and took another step towards earning a better seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It wasn't an easy matchup, as Arkansas gave away a 15-point lead and the Tigers nearly took the win away from the Hogs late in the game. The drama down the stretch resulted in social media having plenty of thoughts: