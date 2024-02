The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) put together a complete game Tuesday in a much-needed 78-71 conference win at Texas A&M inside Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas controlled the game in nearly every facet, as it was plus-four in paint points, plus-nine in bench points, plus-12 in second chance points and the Hogs led in field goal and free throw percentages.

It was a block party for the Hogs, who rejected eight Aggie shots in the contest, while also adding other impressive defensive stats with seven steals and forcing 12 turnovers, scoring 13 points off of those turnovers.

Forward Makhi Mitchell put up another in a string of career performances, finishing with a second consecutive career high 22 points, adding in 13 rebounds and four blocks, as well. Extended minutes from freshman point guard Layden Blocker provided crucial for Arkansas' defensive performance, as he locked down Aggie guard Wade Taylor IV and added two steals and a block of his own.

Veteran guard Tramon Mark continued his dominance in a complete performance, scoring 26 points and adding six rebounds and five assists.

