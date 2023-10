FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks upset the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers with an 81-77 win in front of a sold-out crowd in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The game lived up to its billing, as the teams battle for the entire 40 minutes, with the Hogs ultimately taking home the victory.

Arkansas shot 50.8% from the field as a team with forward Trevon Brazile leading the team with 15 points. The Hogs forced 20 turnovers in the game and managed to pull out the win despite being beat on the backboards 42-28.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey — a 7-foot-4 center — scored 15 points and brought down nine boards for the Boilermakers. He fouled out late in the overtime period, but he was relatively kept in check for most of the contest.

Even though it was an exhibition and didn't count in the official record books, the matchup was as physical and intense as one might find in the NCAA Tournament, and along with that, fans and media members took a great deal away from the showing: