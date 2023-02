Despite a valiant effort down the stretch, the Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, 86-83.

The Razorbacks managed to take yet another double-digit lead on the road, leading by as much as 11 in the first half, but quickly gave it up in the second half. Arkansas' defense held Alabama in check from the perimeter, holding them to just 3-of-22 from three, but it didn't matter, as the Crimson Tide managed 52 points in the paint. A late run from Arkansas gave it hope, but it was too little, too late.

Ricky Council IV had another highlight dunk, Nick Smith Jr. scored at will and Arkansas now has double-digit losses in a season for the first time since head coach Eric Musselman's first year in Fayetteville.